Are Harry And Beaux From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Still Together?

By Capital FM

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson became one of our favourite Too Hot To Handle season 3 couples, but are they still together?

Too Hot To Handle only dropped last week but there’s already a lot of fans invested in Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond’s relationship.

The pair met at the retreat and have gone on to become a fan-favourite couple, much like Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone, but are they still together?

Let’s take a look at the full lowdown on Beaux and Harry’s relationship after Too Hot To Handle…

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead!*

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together? Picture: Netflix

Harry and Beaux developed a deep connection in Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Getty

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Harry and Beaux certainly went from strength to strength during their time in the retreat after developing a romantic connection just a few episodes into season 3.

Those who have made it to the end will know that Harry and Beaux go on to win the series, taking home the remaining $90,000 cash prize between them after being the only couple in the final.

But how are things going for the adorable couple in the outside world?

Well, Harry and Beaux haven’t quite gone public yet, but all signs are pointing to a blossomed relationship after he asked her to be his girlfriend during their romantic boat date on the show.

Harry asked Beaux to be his girlfriend on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Harry and Beaux won series 3 of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

The pair are still in constant contact, with Beaux telling us: “I mean, it was strange because when he first walked in I didn’t really fancy him so it was crazy that every day you’re building up that connection and from then we just got closer and closer.

“We’re still in touch a lot, he’s amazing, he’s literally like the male version of me.”

Meanwhile, Harry admitted that he and Beaux formed a deeper connection during their time at the retreat, telling us: “Obviously you’ve always got in the back of your mind people coming in what may happen, so we kinda got close but obviously we were a bit anxious so, but I think that proved whether we would stick it out or not.

“Obviously that shows if you can get through stuff and it makes you closer so I think that was a big moment for us.”

We’re rooting for Harry-Beaux!

