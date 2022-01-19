Holly Scarfone From Too Hot To Handle Season 3: 5 Things You Didn't Know Including Boyfriend & Job

Everything you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix/@hollyscarfone/Instagram

Here’s what you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3, including her age, Instagram and boyfriend.

Too Hot To Handle is back with season three and we couldn’t be more excited about the all-new contestants including Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson, Nathan Soan and Georgia Hassarati.

The hit Netflix show sees 10 singletons enter the most idyllic holiday retreat to get to know each other, but with one big twist - they are forced to abstain from any sexual contact in order to receive the huge cash prize at the end.

The contestants don’t even know they’re on Too Hot To Handle until they see the ever-famous robot Lana, who enforces strict rules in the retreat.

Who is Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle seeason 3? Picture: Netflix

We’ve been treated to a brand-new line-up this season, with gorgeous singletons ready to join the show.

One of the most talked-about contestants ahead of the launch of the show is Holly Scarfone - who fans have been branding a 'Kylie Jenner lookalike'.

But how old is Holly Scarfone? Does she have a boyfriend and what’s her Instagram account?

Here’s what you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle newcomer…

*Warning - Too Hot To Handle season 3 spoilers ahead*

Too Hot To Handle has returned for season 3. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Holly Scarfone's age and where she’s from

Holly is 23 years old and was born on December 16, 1998.

The season 3 contestant is originally from Canada but currently lives in the US as she attended the University of Colorado.

Holly Scarfone has been branded a Kylie Jenner lookalike. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle Holly Scarfone's job

Aside from being a psychology graduate from the University of Colorado, Holly is also a model.

Since graduating in July 2021, Holly has gone on to also be an influencer, already having thousands of followers on social media ahead of joining the Too Hot To Handle line-up.

Holly Scarfone has joined the Too Hot To Handle season 3 line-up. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone graduated from the University of Colorado with a psychology degree. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Does Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle have a boyfriend?

Holly has remained tight-lipped about her love life since appearing on Too Hot To Handle, where she formed a connection with contestant Nathan Soan.

However, it remains to be seen if their connection has stood the test of time since the show wrapped filming a year ago.

They’ve kept in touch since the show ended, but are Holly and Nathan still an item? We’ll have to wait and see!

Holly from Too Hot To Handle works as a model and an influencer. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly Scarfone already has a huge Instagram following. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

What’s Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle’s Instagram?

Holly’s Instagram handle is @hollyscarfone and she currently boasts 19.2K followers at the time of writing.

She often shares stunning selfies, showing off her incredible outfits as well as holidays abroad.

