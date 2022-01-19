Holly Scarfone From Too Hot To Handle Season 3: 5 Things You Didn't Know Including Boyfriend & Job

19 January 2022, 06:00

Everything you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3
Everything you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix/@hollyscarfone/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3, including her age, Instagram and boyfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Too Hot To Handle is back with season three and we couldn’t be more excited about the all-new contestants including Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson, Nathan Soan and Georgia Hassarati.

The hit Netflix show sees 10 singletons enter the most idyllic holiday retreat to get to know each other, but with one big twist - they are forced to abstain from any sexual contact in order to receive the huge cash prize at the end.

The contestants don’t even know they’re on Too Hot To Handle until they see the ever-famous robot Lana, who enforces strict rules in the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Cast: Meet The 2022 Contestants

Who is Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle seeason 3?
Who is Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle seeason 3? Picture: Netflix

We’ve been treated to a brand-new line-up this season, with gorgeous singletons ready to join the show.

One of the most talked-about contestants ahead of the launch of the show is Holly Scarfone - who fans have been branding a 'Kylie Jenner lookalike'.

But how old is Holly Scarfone? Does she have a boyfriend and what’s her Instagram account?

Here’s what you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle newcomer…

*Warning - Too Hot To Handle season 3 spoilers ahead*

Too Hot To Handle has returned for season 3
Too Hot To Handle has returned for season 3. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Holly Scarfone's age and where she’s from

Holly is 23 years old and was born on December 16, 1998.

The season 3 contestant is originally from Canada but currently lives in the US as she attended the University of Colorado.

Holly Scarfone has been branded a Kylie Jenner lookalike
Holly Scarfone has been branded a Kylie Jenner lookalike. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle Holly Scarfone's job

Aside from being a psychology graduate from the University of Colorado, Holly is also a model.

Since graduating in July 2021, Holly has gone on to also be an influencer, already having thousands of followers on social media ahead of joining the Too Hot To Handle line-up.

Holly Scarfone has joined the Too Hot To Handle season 3 line-up
Holly Scarfone has joined the Too Hot To Handle season 3 line-up. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram
Holly Scarfone graduated from the University of Colorado with a psychology degree
Holly Scarfone graduated from the University of Colorado with a psychology degree. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Does Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle have a boyfriend?

Holly has remained tight-lipped about her love life since appearing on Too Hot To Handle, where she formed a connection with contestant Nathan Soan.

However, it remains to be seen if their connection has stood the test of time since the show wrapped filming a year ago.

They’ve kept in touch since the show ended, but are Holly and Nathan still an item? We’ll have to wait and see!

Holly from Too Hot To Handle works as a model and an influencer
Holly from Too Hot To Handle works as a model and an influencer. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram
Holly Scarfone already has a huge Instagram following
Holly Scarfone already has a huge Instagram following. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

What’s Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle’s Instagram?

Holly’s Instagram handle is @hollyscarfone and she currently boasts 19.2K followers at the time of writing.

She often shares stunning selfies, showing off her incredible outfits as well as holidays abroad.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed by fans for selling True's clothes for hundreds of dollars

Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Selling Daughter True’s Used Clothes For Hundreds Of Dollars

Harry Styles fans' tickets purchased two years ago are no longer valid for Love On Tour

What To Do With Original Harry Styles Tour Tickets As He Announces New ‘Love On Tour’ Dates
Exclusive
Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry
Harry Styles is heading on a stadium tour

Harry Styles’ Stadium Tour Announcement Has The Best Reaction Social Media’s Ever Seen

Meet singer-songwriter Mitski, who will be joining Harry Styles during his Love On Tour UK shows

Who Is Mitski? The Lowdown On The Singer Joining Harry Styles' Love On Tour UK Shows

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star