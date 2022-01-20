Meet Truth From Too Hot To Handle & 6 Facts You Need To Know About Him

Truth quickly became Too Hot to Handle series 3’s lothario, but how old is the heartbreaker, what’s his job and where is he from?

Too Hot to Handle fans are quickly getting to know the contestants on series 3 and Truth is just one of the cast members who broke Lana’s rules within the first couple of days.

Truth started the series in a love triangle with Jaz and Izzy, and while Netflix viewers are keen to see which couples from Too Hot to Handle are still together, we’re finding out a little more about Truth.

Ironically, his name isn’t really Truth, but what is his real name, where is Truth from and what does he do as a job?

Let’s get to know the heartthrob…

Who is Truth from Too Hot to Handle, where is he from?

Truth is a student from Texas, hoping to find romance on Too Hot to Handle.

The reality star said basketball ‘is his first love’ and he’s ‘having too much fun to settle down.’

What is Truth’s real name?

Truth’s real name is Robert DuVaun! He said during his introduction video he will ’99.9% tell the truth’ and ‘that’s why I go by that name.’

Within the first two episodes he was telling Izzy and Jaz two very different things about who he had his eyes set on, so now we’re not so sure about that nickname.

What is Truth’s job?

The Too Hot to Handle contestant is a basketball player while still a student.

Truth is studying criminology at university in Texas.

How old is Truth from Too Hot to Handle?

Truth is 23 years old.

He's the same age as co-star Holly and one year older than love interest Izzy.

How tall is Truth?

Truth is 6’ 4”, which is no surprise given he’s a basketball player.

Does Truth have Instagram?

He does have Instagram! You can follow him @truthsworld where he’s fast gaining thousands of followers.

His uploads include a lot of topless selfies and posts about Too Hot to Handle, obviously.

