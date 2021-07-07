Will There Be Too Hot to Handle Series 3? What We Know About The Hit Netflix Show’s Future

Too Hot to Handle has been renewed for series 3. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series 2 already has us hoping for a season 3. But will there be another series?

Too Hot to Handle series 2 gave us days of top-tier entertainment involving the likes of Melinda Melrose, Marvin Anthony, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes' antics.

The Netflix dating series – where the contestants must refrain from sexual contact to try and win a cash prize under the watchful eye of robot Lana – was a huge hit once again this year and fans are already hoping for a series 3.

The Too Hot To Handle Series 2 Couples Still Together Now – From Emily & Cam To Christina & Robert

The juicy scandals and rule-breaks are enough to rival Love Island, so will there be a third series of Too Hot to Handle? Here’s what we know…

Too Hot to Handle's contestants must refrain from sexual contact to win a cash prize: as you can see the challenge is successful. Picture: Netflix

The good news is there will be a series 3 of Too Hot to Handle – there’s just no official release date yet as it likely hasn’t been filmed at the time of writing.

At the start of 2021 Brandon Rieg, Netflix’s VP of unscripted documentary series, said the dating show had been renewed for another season.

He said: “The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back ‘Too Hot to Handle’ for two new seasons in a tropical paradise.

Marvin Anthony on Too Hot to Handle season 2. Picture: Netflix

Carly Lawrence had her heart broken in Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

“Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way."

The second series was filmed for five weeks in 2020, from November to December, so the filming schedule will likely be the same for series 3.

That means the season 3 cast could potentially be picked soon!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital