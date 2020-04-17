Too Hot To Handle: Cast And Contestants Of The Netflix Show You Need To Know More About

Netflix’s new series Too Hot to Handle is set to rival the likes of Love Island and Love Is Blind – and the cast and contestants are just as genetically blessed - so who are they? And what do you need to know? Here are all the facts...

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle will see a cast of hot single contestants from around the world come together for a paradise retreat on an exotic island, but the contestants' hopes for summer romance are challenged when they’re told they’ll have to give up all intimacies if they want the $100,000 (£80,000) prize.

The cast includes influencers, models and hopeful TV stars from around the globe; from Camden to Canada.

Meet the contestants of Too Hot To Handle, which will fill the Love Island-shaped hole in your life when it drops on 17 April…

Chloe Veitch

Chloe Veitch is just one of the contestants on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Chloe Veitch/Instagram

Chloe, 20, is a model from Essex with over three thousand followers on Instagram at the time of writing, which we’re sure will soar as soon as THTH drops.

When she announced her part on the series, she wrote on Instagram: “The secret is out! I have been filming with Netflix, catch me on the new dating show on the 17th of April. I am so nervous and exited to be able to share something that I went through with you all, It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

Haley Cureton

Haley Cureton is seen breaking the rules in the Too Hot to Handle trailer. Picture: Haley Cure/Instagram

Haley is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida, which she uses as the colourful backdrop for her glamorous bikini shots on Instagram.

From the series trailer it seems Haley was caught breaking the rules with one of her co-stars and we can't wait to see the drama unfold!

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago is set to cause a frenzy on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca is based between Vancouver and LA.

Like many of the other contestants, Francesca has thousands of social media followers and is clearly hoping to put her new-found fame to good use by starting her own eco-friendly biodegradable swimwear range.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda Paul is up for the challenge in the new Netflix series. Picture: Rhonda Paul/Instagram

Rohnda lives in Atlanta and she too has her own brand, selling bracelets and chains for both men and women.

Nicole O’Brien

Too Hot to Handle star Nicole is from Ireland but lives in London. Picture: Nicole O'Brien/Instagram

Nicole is based in London but is originally from Ireland where she graduated from University College Cork with a commerce degree.

Describing herself as a ‘public figure’, Nicole is an Instagram influencer who appears to have travelled the world.

Lydia Clyma

Lydia Clyma said she'd made her 'closest friends' on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Lydia Clyma/Instagram

Lydia, who lives in Greenwich, London, describes her career as a TV and social media presenter.

Announcing her part on the show to her 12k followers, Lydia wrote: "I'm so excited (and nervous) to be able to share this special journey with you all, that taught me so much about myself over the past year. You'll see me laugh and cry, with my closest friends from all over the world. I hope you're all ready for this crazy rollercoaster of a series."

Madison Wyborny

Another model amongst the cast members, Madison is based in LA but is signed to agencies in Mexico and Bali.

Madison didn't publicly mention her part on THTH in the lead-up to the show, but that might be because she's sticking with her Instagram aesthetic of holiday snaps and modelling shots.

Kelz

Kelz is an American Football player. Picture: KelzChidyke/Instagram

Kelz, full name Kele Chidyke, is a 6’6 American football player from London.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill features in one of Kelz’s Instagram pics so we’re hoping she gave him some tips about reality TV ahead of his Too Hot to Handle debut.

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is an entrepreneur and author. Picture: Matthew Stephen Smith/Instagram

Another entrepreneur/reality star hopeful, Matthew declares on social media he is the COO of Dream Katchers Enterprise.

He’s also an actor and author, describing his time on the show: “Imagine if everyone on Tiger King had to be celibate for an extended period of time.... Well this isn’t far from that LOL! Get excited, I promise, y’all will be entertained.”

Bryce Hirschberg

Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg is from LA. Picture: Bryce Herschberg/Instagram

Bryce lives on a boat with his brother in sunny California, documenting their life on Instagram with plenty of topless selfies.

The Too Hot to Handle star is also a director, writer, producer and actor according to his website, and has produced a film called Counterfeiters.

Kori Sampson

Kori Sampson is one of the hunks on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Kori Sampson/Instagram

One glance from his Instagram @korisampson tells us this THTH contestant is a model, thanks to his array of smouldering selfies and topless workout pics.

Kori is another UK contestant, living not too far from London in Hertfordshire.

Harry Jowsey

Australia-born Harry lives in LA and, like most of his THTH co-stars, runs a brand which sells sweatshirts, t-shirts, and sunglasses.

David Birtwistle

Fitness and nutrition coach David is based in London and is a Nike ambassador and founder of a performance coaching programme.

Sharon Townsend

Sharron is a model and actor who recently starred in Fetty Wap’s music video ‘Fresh n Clean’.

He also starred in J Cole and Ari Lennox’s music video for 'Shea Butter Baby'.

