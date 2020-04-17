Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson: 5 Things You Need To Know About Model & Contestant From Hertfordshire

Netflix star Kori Sampson headed to the Too Hot To Handle villa in Mexico. Picture: Instagram

Kori Sampson is one of the ten contestants on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, but what is his job and where is he from?

Too Hot To Handle star, Kori Sampson, is one of the hottest singletons on the new Netflix dating series.

As one of the latecomers, he definitely caused a stir with the other cast members (unsurprisingly).

Where Are The Too Hot To Handle Contestants From?

But what does he do and where’s he from? Here are five things you need to know about Kori…

Kori is a model

It’s no surprise that Kori is one of the many models in the villa.

The handsome contestant has loads of selfies on Instagram, and various snaps showing off his sculpted physique.

THTH’s Kori is a gym-goer

Kori Sampson takes regular trips to workout. Picture: Instagram

The singleton from Hertfordshire, UK, has shared snaps in the gym on his Instagram page and we can see how he made his way on to the dating show!

Kori even has highlight clips of his workouts on his page - @korisampson.

One of Kori’s hobbies is travelling

Kori Sampson has visited different countries on vacation. Picture: Instagram

The cast member boasts loads of holiday pictures, from snaps in Thailand and Amsterdam to Rome and Mexico.

Kori is a music-lover

Kori keeps busy with his friends at festivals abroad. Picture: Instagram

One hell of a socialite, the Netflix star has shared photos with his friends on various holidays at music festivals.

Kori has some seriously interesting tattoos

Kori Sampson has numerous tattoos. Picture: Instagram

The tatted-up contestant has ink covering most areas of his body, from leg sleeves to arm sleeves and chest pieces.

