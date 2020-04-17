On Air Now
17 April 2020, 16:26
Kori Sampson is one of the ten contestants on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, but what is his job and where is he from?
Too Hot To Handle star, Kori Sampson, is one of the hottest singletons on the new Netflix dating series.
As one of the latecomers, he definitely caused a stir with the other cast members (unsurprisingly).
But what does he do and where’s he from? Here are five things you need to know about Kori…
It’s no surprise that Kori is one of the many models in the villa.
The handsome contestant has loads of selfies on Instagram, and various snaps showing off his sculpted physique.
The singleton from Hertfordshire, UK, has shared snaps in the gym on his Instagram page and we can see how he made his way on to the dating show!
Kori even has highlight clips of his workouts on his page - @korisampson.
The cast member boasts loads of holiday pictures, from snaps in Thailand and Amsterdam to Rome and Mexico.
One hell of a socialite, the Netflix star has shared photos with his friends on various holidays at music festivals.
The tatted-up contestant has ink covering most areas of his body, from leg sleeves to arm sleeves and chest pieces.
He even has a skull tattoo on his hand and Roman numerals on his fingers.
