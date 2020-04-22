Are Any Too Hot To Handle Couples Still Together?

Too Hot to Handle saw a few couples end the series promising to keep in touch, but are any of them still together?

Too Hot to Handle is the Netflix show reality TV lovers can’t get enough of at the moment, as the cast including Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, and Bryce Hirschberg provide a much-needed distraction from the ongoing global lockdown.

Francesca and Harry and Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend were among the couples who finished the series promising to continue seeing each other and we all want to know if any are still together.

Let’s find out….

Are any of the Too Hot to Handle couples still together?

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey didn't continue their relationship after THTH. Picture: Netflix

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago lost the cast most of the money throughout THTH. Picture: Netflix

Francesca and Harry’s relationship was at the centre of Too Hot to Handle, as the couple continued to break the rules and decrease the amount of prize money almost every time they were together.

After beginning with a rocky patch over passing the blame of who kissed who the first time they kissed, they eventually patched things up.

Harry said in the last episode he was willing to move from Australia to Vancouver to be with the model but it seems they weren’t meant to be.

Although Harry did eventually move to LA where Francesca spends a lot of her time for her career, they didn’t stay together.

Francesca confirmed her single status with an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day where she wrote: “happy V day to everyone getting drunk w their friends tonight & NOT texting their exs [sic].”

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend appear to have ended their relationship. Picture: Netflix

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend had a strong relationship throughout the show. Picture: Netflix

Rhonda and Sharron seemed to be the couple who made the most progress in their relationship throughout the paradise retreat, with the mum-of-one even introducing her beau to her son over FaceTime.

They both admitted they’d been hurt in previous relationships but broke down their barriers to become a solid couple by the end of the show.

The pair haven’t made an appearance on one another’s Instagram profiles since shooting the series in April 2019, seeming to hint they’re no longer together.

One fan commented on Sharron’s photo of the cast asking if he’s still with Rhonda but he’s yet to reply.

