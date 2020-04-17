Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch: Netflix Star's Pageant Winner Past And Everything You Need To Know About The Essex Girl

Chloe Veitch is fast becoming a firm favourite cast member on Netflix’s new series Too Hot to Handle.

Too Hot to Handle is the new Netflix series we’re all obsessed with and after just a few episodes it’s clear Chloe Veitch is one of the most loveable contestants.

The Essex girl joked she’s “not the brightest spark in the book” when she walked onto the paradise island, but soon won the hearts of her cast members.

Here’s everything you need to know about the reality TV star…

Who is Too Hot to Handle’s Chloe Veitch and how old is she?

Chloe Veitch is a favourite on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Chloe Veitch/Instagram

Chloe is a model and Instagram star who describes herself as a ‘public figure’ on her social media profiles.

The brunette bombshell is 21 years old and is from Clacton in Essex, something her THTH co-stars loved about her.

At 19 she was crowned the UK and worldwide winner of Top Models, the first pageant she ever entered.

What is Chloe Veitch’s job?

Chloe Veitch won Top Model UK in 2018. Picture: Chloe Veitch/Instagram

Chloe is a model and has shared plenty of photos from her modelling shoots on Instagram.

As well as lingerie and swimwear, Chloe has been a catwalk model.

She has also worked as an extra on a TV show, working as an “exploding atom” for channel 5's Extreme Hair Wars in 2018.

What has Chloe Veitch said about Too Hot to Handle?

Chloe Veitch is one of a few other Brits on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Announcing her part in the show on Instagram, Chloe wrote: “The secret is out! I have been filming with Netflix, catch me on the new dating show on the 17th of April.

“I am so nervous and exited to be able to share something that I went through with you all, It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

