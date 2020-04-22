Where Are Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Cast Now?

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle stars have been busy since finding love. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot To Handle contestants caused a stir on the Netflix show, but where are they now?

Too Hot To Handle finally dropped on Netflix, on April 17, but what has the cast been up to since?

From Francesca Farago to Harry Jowsey to Chloe Veitch and Kori Sampson, everyone has been wondering which couples are still together from the dating series, and what they’re doing with their lives since their new-found fame.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle?

After they gained emotional connections in a lavish villa in Mexico, let’s take a look at where they are now…

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago has some very famous exes. Picture: Instagram

As the biggest money spender of the group, Francesca was a massive talking point on social media after she continually lost dollars of the cash prize for breaking the rules.

However, she did win it back so all was forgiven!

Francesca, who has previously dated DJ Diplo and Katy Perry, left the show in a pretty serious relationship with co-star Harry, but they are no longer together.

She has, however, been busy posting stunning modelling pics on Instagram since her stint on the show, and has been pushing the launch of her bikini brand - @faragothelabel.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey is based in LA. Picture: Instagram

The cheeky Aussie contestant was undoubtedly the heartthrob of the villa and left hand-in-hand with Francesca.

After he posted some pictures in her hometown, Vancouver, and she visited him in Queensland, it seems their romance went on for a while, before Francesca shared a post on Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy V day to everyone getting drunk w their friends tonight & NOT texting their exs [sic],” hinting they had called tine on their romance.

They still follow each other on Instagram, so it is likely they’re just keeping their friendship amicable.

Harry has been busy selling his merchandise called 'Naughty Possums’ since series one finished.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron Townsend dated Rhonda Paul on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram

Sharron was the only guy in the villa to officially ask a girl to be his girlfriend, and we had the same emotional reaction as his bae, Rhonda Paul, did.

The model spent his time on the show getting close to the mother-of-one and their bond was very encouraged by Lana.

Since leaving the show, he has been continuing his modelling career and even starred in Fetty Wap’s music video for ‘Fresh N Clean’.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda Paul found love with Sharron Townsend on the Netflix show. Picture: Instagram

Rhonda made her mark in the villa by developing an emotional connection with Sharron and bringing all-round good vibes to her co-stars.

It is uncertain whether she and Sharron are still dating; however, they still follow each other on Instagram so they may be keeping their romance low-key.

The Atlanta-based beauty also owns a jewellery brand called PureLuXX.

Chloe Veitch

21-year-old Chloe Veitch lives in Essex. Picture: Instagram

Undoubtedly the funniest contestant on THTH, Chloe is still living in Essex and has just turned 21 years old.

She works as a model and has been sharing some seriously sizzling holiday snaps since being on the show!

Nicole O’Brien

Nicole O'Brien was one of the few contestants who didn't break Lana's rules. Picture: Instagram

As the only Irish contestant on the dating series, Nicole wasn’t as lucky in love as some of the other cast members.

However, she became BFFs with Chloe and we loved watching their friendship grow!

Nicole has been living in London and continues to be an influencer online.

Haley Cureton

Haley Cureton teamed up with Francesca Farago to break the rules on THTH. Picture: Instagram

If you remember Haley (how could you not?), she appeared on the first few episodes of THTH before Lana kicked her out for not complying with the general theme of the show.

The former contestant went on to continue her studies at the University of North Florida after being booted out of the villa.

Kelechi ‘Kelz’ Dyke

Kelz Dyke was praised on social media for being strong-willed. Picture: Instagram

Hailed the money-maker of the group, Kelz has gone back to playing American football for the London Warriors.

The most head-strong contestant of the Netflix gang has even attended some high-profile events such as a Boohoo MAN launch, alongside Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill and England footballer Dele Alli.

David Birtwistle

David Birtwistle is a fitness coach. Picture: Instagram

David had quite the journey on the show, eventually finding love with Lydia Clyma.

He has since gone back to being a personal trainer and nutrition coach and has even shared some workout routines on Instagram.

Lydia Clyma

Too Hot To Handle star Lydia Clyma found love with David Birtwistle. Picture: Instagram

Lydia was one of the late additions in the show and definitely stole some hearts!

The London-living beauty has returned to juggling life as a model and TV & social media presenter.

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith has been modelling since leaving the show. Picture: Instagram

The author and model was the only contestant to quit the show after he struggled to find a romantic connection with anybody.

He has since started a YouTube channel with his friend called 'Dream Katchers'.

Kori Sampson

Lana wasn't happy with Kori Sampson on the Netflix show. Picture: Instagram

Kori was booted off the show by Lana after a number of his actions went against her rules.

He has resumed his model title since leaving the show.

Madison Wyborny

Madison Wyborny didn't take any of the winnings. Picture: Instagram

Like Kori, Madison was also kicked off THTH, and headed back to LA to carry on her career as a model, with some very creative photoshoots making its way on to Instagram.

Bryce Hirschberg

LA-based contestant Bryce Hirschberg fell for Chloe in THTH. Picture: Instagram

Bryce wasn’t the luckiest contestant on the show when it came to love, but his heart was always in the right place!

He has gone on to star in a film called Counterfeiters, which he has uploaded on to YouTube to watch for free during isolation.

