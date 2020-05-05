Too Hot To Handle Reunion Episode: 5 Things To Expect From The Cast's Virtual Meet-Up

The Too Hot to Handle cast are getting a reunion episode on Netflix, and it’s set to be “spicy”.

The Too Hot to Handle cast have bagged themselves a reunion episode and will be reuniting over video chat to give us all a much-needed update on their lives since they filmed the Netflix show last year.

Although we know Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are still together after meeting at the paradise retreat, there will no doubt be a few surprises slipped during the reunion episode when it drops on Friday 8 May.

Hosted by Too Hot to Handle’s narrator Desiree Burch, the cast including Chloe Veitch, Nicole O’Brien, and Rhonda Paul, will have joint interviews to give fans the lowdown on what happened once they all left the retreat.

Here’s what we can expect from the Too Hot to Handle reunion…

Harry Jowsey’s ‘proposal’ to Francesca Farago

Does Harry propose to Francesca during the Too Hot to Handle reunion? Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Harry and Francesca confirmed they’re still a couple days after Too Hot to Handle dropped on Netflix, but they’ve been spending time apart in recent weeks due to the ongoing global lockdown.

When Netflix announced the series’ reunion they shared a picture of host Desiree looking shocked as Harry held up a plastic ring to the screen, convincing fans he proposed to Fran during the reunion.

Although he was likely just being “a naughty little possum” as always, Desiree’s wide-eyed reaction has sparked some questions as to what really went down during the couple’s chat.

Why Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend split

Rhonda and Sharron split after Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Rhonda and Sharron were the only other couple aside from Francesca and Harry to truly hit it off during the paradise retreat but they apparently didn’t see each other at all once filming had wrapped.

Mum-of-one Rhonda also now has a new boyfriend, who she’ll no doubt tell us all about on Friday.

Rhonda and Sharron are likely on good terms but fans can’t wait to see them talk about why they didn’t continue their romance after the show.

Narrator Desiree Burch being hilarious

Comedian Desiree won herself a legion of fans as the voiceover of Too Hot to Handle, thanks to her no-nonsense narration and relatable opinions of the gorgeous cast, and viewers are eager to see more of her in the reunion show.

What the cast members did with their prize money

THTH fans want to know how the final cast members spent their prize money. Picture: Netflix

In the final episode of Too Hot to Handle, the remaining 10 contestants had the prize fund split between them after Harry and Francesca were able to earn back a chunk of the money they’d lost from all the times they’d kissed and more by spending one night without touching.

Each contestant took home $7.5k (£6,000) each and Desiree will no doubt quiz them all on what they splashed out on.

Who Bryce Hirschberg dated after Too Hot to Handle

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien apparently dated after filming THTH. Picture: Netflix

Following rumours Bryce Hirschberg briefly dated co-star Nicole after barely interacting on the series, we can’t wait to see Desiree uncover what really went down.

Lydia Clyma also spent the summer on Bryce’s boat, so we’re hoping the lothario clears up who he really dated.

