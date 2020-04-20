Too Hot To Handle's Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyke: Everything Instagram Tell Us About The Londoner

Kelechi Dyke is representing London, UK on Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle'. Picture: Instagram

Too Hot To Handle has finally landed on Netflix and Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyke quickly caught the cast's attention with those bulging muscles and irresistible British accent, so here's everything from his Instagram handle to celeb pals!

Too Hot To Handle is the latest dating reality show to have landed onto Netflix during lockdown and is already people's new obsession, as is the super hot cast of singletons from across the globe, including Kelz Dyke, hailing from London!

He's a (British) American football player

Kelz plays for the London Warriors, a British American football team based out of South London and are six time national champions, according to their Instagram page!

He's quickly become one of the favourite contestants from his no-nonsense chat and becoming the villa's resident 'accountant', keeping close tabs on how much they're spending, and we can all relate!

He's representing the UK, hailing from London!

He's one of three people from the UK heading into the show, with Chloe Veitch from Essex and David Birtwistle also from London, so at least he'll have something in common with a couple of people!

With a seriously unique blend of US, Canadian, Irish and Australian's also joining the bunch, we can't wait to see what drama goes down from the clash of personalities.

Kelz is tight with Love Island's Amber Gill!

The height difference isn't the only thing that caught our attention about this snap, as Kelz was hanging out with 2019 Love Island champ, Amber Gill, at a BooHoo event back in October, which gets us wondering if she imparted her dating reality show wisdom onto him?

Amber was a huge hit on last year's series, so it's down to Kelz to take the baton and do us Brits proud!

He lives a jet set lifestyle!

Whether he's posting a #spon or uploading a tropical snap, Kelz won't feel out of place in the luxury Mexican villa as it looks like what he does best usually!

Posting poolside from LA, or at a sunny music festival, the guy who is good with money certainly knows how to spend it well!

