Love Island Viewers Complain Yewande Biala Is Getting Less Screen Time Than Co-Stars

5 June 2019, 15:36

Love Island fans are demanding Yewande Biala has more air time
Love Island fans are demanding Yewande Biala has more air time. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans aren’t happy Yewande Biala isn’t getting as much air time as some of her fellow contestants.

Love Island returned to TV screens on Monday 3rd June with a whole new cast of singletons and series five has already become the only thing everyone can talk about.

Love Island's Ellie Brown Hints Contestant Amber Gill 'Trolled Her' & Is 'Getting Her Karma'

While most people are complaining about the over-used phrases Lucie Donlan and Amber Gill keep using, they’re also not happy about more serious issues including the lack of screen time Yewande Biala is getting.

Yewande's co-stars have been getting more screen time than her
Yewande's co-stars have been getting more screen time than her. Picture: ITV2

After being picked last in the first coupling up on Monday, Yewande was paired with Michael Griffiths by default, while Sherif Lanre and Anna Vakili were also teamed up after Anna didn’t step forward for anyone.

But since Yewande and Michael were coupled up, ITV2 viewers haven’t seen very much of them as the attention was on Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard over who they would choose to couple up with last night. This has enraged some fans of the show, questioning why Yewande hasn’t been given much air time.

“My reaction to the fact that Yewande is getting no screen time but I’ve heard Lucie say ‘bev’ 1500 times already #LoveIsland,” one person wrote alongside a gif of “but why though?” one person tweeted.

“I don’t understand why Yewande isn’t getting more airtime? She’s so beautiful and smart. Yet you’ve got Amber looking like a miserable sod looking her nose up at people [sic],” tweeted another fan.

Many fans are also joking scientist Yewande is “overqualified” to be on Love Island.

