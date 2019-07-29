How The Love Island 2019 Winner Can Be Predicted Before It’s Announced By Caroline Flack On ITV2

Love Island fans can predict the winner based on previous series' finals. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Love Island 2019 wraps up tonight, and you might be able to find out the winners moments before they’re announced.

Love Island season five finally comes to a close this evening (29 July), with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, India Reynolds and Ovie Soko, and Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard in the running for the winning title.

But if you look at previous seasons of the series, there might be a way you can spot the winning couple before they’ve even been announced by the show’s host Caroline Flack.

Love Island meme Instagram account @LoveIslandNot posted a theory a fan of the ITV2 show noticed, revealing the winning couple over the past four years have always stood on Caroline’s left.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and Jess Hayes and Max Morely were all stood on the right-hand side of the decking (Caroline's left) when the results were revealed.

Fans were left baffled by the theory, with many now eager to see if it’ll be Tommy and Molly-Mae on the left of Caroline this evening – as they’ve long been the favourite couple to land the top spot.

However, one person commented: “It better be Amber and Greg on the left of Caroline,” as another fan said: “Eyes peeled tonight!”

While Tommy and Molly have a strong fanbase behind them, Amber and Greg have also become a firm favourite couple ever since the Irish rugby player swooped in and soothed her heartache.

Amber was left devastated after ex Michael Griffiths dumped her for Joanna Chimonides while she was in Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, Maura and Curtis found themselves in the bottom few couples over the weekend, as Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan were dumped from the island.

