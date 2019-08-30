Theo Campbell Shares Video Of The Moment He Was Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork

Theo has lost vision in his right eye. Picture: instagram

Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was hit in the eye by a cork, causing his eye to split open.

Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork.

He also thanks his followers for ‘all the love and support’ they have shown him.

Opening up about the freak accident, he said: "I knew straight away - I didn’t try to open my eyes for like 2 minutes.

“I was too scared, then I opened my eyes and had blood all over my hand and I thought that’s it; my eye’s a goner.”

He also joked that he now has ‘20/10 vision’.

His girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, has been updating fans with her boyfriend’s eye journey on her Instagram story.

She explained that Theo will not be flying back to the UK anytime soon.

She said: “The reason he can’t fly is because of the pressure. It could damage the recovery.

“When we’re back in the UK we’re going to go to a specialist eye hospital.”

Kaz's ex-beau, Josh Denzel, was accused of throwing shade at the injured Love Islander earlier this week.

The presenter posted a RuPaul’s Drag Race meme saying ‘and I oop’ just after Theo revealed what had happened to his eye but quickly deleted it.

Josh Denzel's tweet throwing shade at Theo Campbell. Picture: Twitter

Kaz responded to the meme on her Instagram story, saying that this isn’t the first time Josh has posted about the couple.

She said: “Luckily Theo couldn’t care about Josh’s indirects as we have now lost count.”

