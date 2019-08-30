Theo Campbell Shares Video Of The Moment He Was Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork

30 August 2019, 11:19

Theo has lost vision in his right eye.
Theo has lost vision in his right eye. Picture: instagram

Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was hit in the eye by a cork, causing his eye to split open.

Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork.

He also thanks his followers for ‘all the love and support’ they have shown him.

Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident

Opening up about the freak accident, he said: "I knew straight away - I didn’t try to open my eyes for like 2 minutes.

“I was too scared, then I opened my eyes and had blood all over my hand and I thought that’s it; my eye’s a goner.”

He also joked that he now has ‘20/10 vision’.

His girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, has been updating fans with her boyfriend’s eye journey on her Instagram story.

She explained that Theo will not be flying back to the UK anytime soon.

She said: “The reason he can’t fly is because of the pressure. It could damage the recovery.

“When we’re back in the UK we’re going to go to a specialist eye hospital.”

Kaz's ex-beau, Josh Denzel, was accused of throwing shade at the injured Love Islander earlier this week.

The presenter posted a RuPaul’s Drag Race meme saying ‘and I oop’ just after Theo revealed what had happened to his eye but quickly deleted it.

Josh Denzel's tweet throwing shade at Theo Campbell
Josh Denzel's tweet throwing shade at Theo Campbell. Picture: Twitter

Kaz responded to the meme on her Instagram story, saying that this isn’t the first time Josh has posted about the couple.

She said: “Luckily Theo couldn’t care about Josh’s indirects as we have now lost count.”

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Wes Nelson 'laughs' at ex Megan whilst on holiday with new girlfriend, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson 'Laughs' At Ex Megan Barton Hanson On Holiday With Love Island Girlfriend Arabella Chi
Josh dated Kaz after they met on Love Island 2018.

Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident
Tommy Fury charges a huge amount for meet and greets with Love Island fans

Tommy Fury Is Charging £30 For A Meet & Greet As Molly-Mae Hague Charges Way Less
Amy Hart a likely contestant for 2019's 'I'm A Celeb' series

Love Island's Amy Hart 'Asks' I'm A Celebrity Bosses To Get Her Into The 2019 Jungle
Jack Fincham touches Chloe Ferry's bum in Ibiza

Chloe Ferry & Love Island's Jack Fincham Spark Relationship Rumours Flirting In Ibiza

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez set to launch own beauty range in footsteps of Kylie Jenner & Rihanna

Selena Gomez Is Set To 'Take On The Kardashians & Rihanna' With Her Own Beauty Line
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing
Billie Eilish slams magazine who used her image on their cover without permission

Billie Eilish Slams Magazine Who Used Her Image & Made Her 'Shirtless & Bald' Without Permission
Louis Tomlinson promises fans he's making it fairer for fans outside the UK

Louis Tomlinson Promises To Make Things 'Fairer' For Fans After 'Hearing Their Frustrations'

Louis Tomlinson

5SOS join in on fan's 'Teeth challenge'

5SOS Have Taken Part In The 'Teeth Challenge' & Fans Have Voted Who Did It Best

5 Seconds Of Summer

Lizzo is killing the game.

10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

More Movies & TV News

13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash
Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran

AJ 'let slip' on The One Show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: AJ Pritchard 'Lets Slip' He's Been Partnered With YouTuber Saffron Barker
Travis Scott's documentary features Stormi and Kylie.

Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Netflix Documentary: Is Kylie Jenner featured & When Is It Released? Here’s Everything We Know
Theo Campbell was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork

Love Island's Theo Campbell Blinded After Champagne Cork "Splits Eye In Half"