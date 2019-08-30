Theo Campbell Shares Video Of The Moment He Was Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork
30 August 2019, 11:19
Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was hit in the eye by a cork, causing his eye to split open.
Theo Campbell has shared a video of the moment he was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork.
He also thanks his followers for ‘all the love and support’ they have shown him.
Opening up about the freak accident, he said: "I knew straight away - I didn’t try to open my eyes for like 2 minutes.
“I was too scared, then I opened my eyes and had blood all over my hand and I thought that’s it; my eye’s a goner.”
He also joked that he now has ‘20/10 vision’.
His girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, has been updating fans with her boyfriend’s eye journey on her Instagram story.
She explained that Theo will not be flying back to the UK anytime soon.
She said: “The reason he can’t fly is because of the pressure. It could damage the recovery.
“When we’re back in the UK we’re going to go to a specialist eye hospital.”
Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated ♥️! So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.. 🤨. But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe ♥️♥️♥️ if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap
Kaz's ex-beau, Josh Denzel, was accused of throwing shade at the injured Love Islander earlier this week.
The presenter posted a RuPaul’s Drag Race meme saying ‘and I oop’ just after Theo revealed what had happened to his eye but quickly deleted it.
Kaz responded to the meme on her Instagram story, saying that this isn’t the first time Josh has posted about the couple.
She said: “Luckily Theo couldn’t care about Josh’s indirects as we have now lost count.”
