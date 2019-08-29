Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident

Josh dated Kaz after they met on Love Island 2018. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Josh Denzel has been posting memes mocking former Love Islander Theo Campbell after freak accident, here's what Kaz Crossley had to say...

While Kaz Crossley has been nursing boyfriend Theo Campbell back to health, her ex-boyfriend and fellow Love Island star, Josh Denzel, has been on Twitter throwing shade, and apparently this isn’t the first time.

Theo Campbell recently took to Instagram to announce that he had lost sight in his right eye after a champagne cork split his eyeball in half whilst on holiday.

Following his two operations, Kaz was answering Q&A’s on Instagram directly from her recovering boyfriend’s bedside.

Her followers made Kaz aware that her ex-beau Josh had been throwing shade on Twitter by posting the viral meme of RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant saying, ‘and I oop’.

Josh Denzel's tweet throwing shade at Theo Campbelll. Picture: Twitter

One of her followers said: “JUST FYI: josh posted a tweet with a meme of ‘And I oop’ as a dig @ Theo but deleted it!”

Kaz responded, saying: “Sounds about right. Funny he decides to message A private sob story after he deleted it.

"Luckily Theo couldn’t care less about Josh’s indirects as we have now lost count.”

Kaz Crossley responds to shade thrown by Josh Denzel. Picture: Instagram

Since the accident, Theo has been seen leaving hospital with his girlfriend as he is on the road to recovery.

He said: “The doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again.

“But I’m hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible.”

