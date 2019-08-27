Love Island's Theo Campbell Blinded After Champagne Cork "Splits Eye In Half"

Theo Campbell was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork. Picture: ITV2 (L); Instagram (R)

Theo Campbell has been left blind in one eye, after an accident involving a champagne cork split his eye in half.

Love Island star, Theo Campbell, shared a heartfelt message, thanking his followers, after he announced he lost all vision in one of his eyes, following a freak accident.

Writing to his 258k Instagram followers, Theo - who has recently been participating in some PDA with Kaz Crossley - detailed the incident, saying "So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half,

"Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.. [sic]" continued the reality star, before he saw the positive in the situation, saying "But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things."

Theo went on to thank Kaz Crossley, who apparently flew out to look after him, after she heard of the incident. Theo later joked about his similarity to the likes of Thor and Captain Hook; both of whom are known for wearing eye patches.

His fellow Love Island alumni sent their well-wishes. Montana Brown wrote "Sending all the love. You poor thing", while his ex-partner on the ITV2 show, Georgia Harrison, said "Love you more than anything in the world. Nothing will hold you back I promise xxxxxxxx"