Love Island's Kaz Crossley & Theo Campbell PDA Confirm They're Dating On Night Out

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell confirm romance with PDA. Picture: Splash/Instagram @KazCrossley

Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell are in fact dating each other, after weeks of speculation.

We officially have a new Love Island couple on our hands, as Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell confirm they're dating after being papped piling on the PDA at co-star Georgia Harrison's GHX Style fashion launch in London after months of speculation.

Supporting Georgia at her fashion launch, the pair were spotted stumbling out of the club, with Theo jokingly kissing the star and the pair flirting up a storm, confirming their romance after a whole lot of 'are they, aren't they' these last few months.

Theo, who appeared on the 2017 series of the dating show and stirred up trouble between Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr, was first spotted with Kaz when they went on a trip to Bali together, although at the time it was said they were on a with fellow reality stars Steven Bear and Georgia Harrison on a Muay Thai retreat.

Theo has since posted a video of Kaz onto his Instagram of her getting pooped on by a bird, and if that doesn't scream romance, we're not sure what does.

Kaz and her Love Island beau Josh Denzel announced their split back in January in an Instagram post, insisting the pair ended on good terms and wish each other well.

She wrote: "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."

