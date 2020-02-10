Inside Love Island Star Siânnise Fudge’s Relationship With ‘Identical’ Sisters Amber & Shanade

Love Island fans were baffled after seeing her siblings. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge has two sisters who look identical to the contestant and here’s everything we know about them.

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge has slowly won over the nation’s hearts during her time in the villa and now fans are shook that there are another two of her in the world.

Viewers have been going mad after realising her sisters have an uncanny resemblance to the Islander, with some even comparing the similarities to Sophie Piper and her sisters, Lili and Rochelle Humes.

Siânnise’s siblings are currently looking after her Instagram page whilst she’s living it up in the South African villa, but what do they do and how old are they? Here’s what we know…

Siânnise is super close to her family. Picture: Instagram

Amber Fudge

Siânnise has four siblings. Picture: Instagram

Amber, 20, is one of Siânnise’s sisters who left fans thinking the Islander was a ‘triplet’.

Previously speaking about the contestant’s stint on the show, she told Heat that her older sister ‘always gets the guy she likes’, ahead of her romance with Luke T.

She said: "If she's interested in someone, she'll just go for it.

"With the whole Connagh situation, she told him she was interested, and then he messed her about twice - enough was enough.”

Siânnise’s sisters have both shared stunning throwbacks of the trio, in support of her journey on the dating show.

They've posted holiday snaps together. Picture: Instagram

Shanade Fudge

Shanade looks exactly like the Islander. Picture: Instagram

Shanade, who has been hailed Siânnise’s ‘identical double’, is a hairstylist - so it’s no wonder the sisters have incredible hair in every picture!

She’s also a model for a Bristol-based agency.

Fans have branded them 'twins'. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her sister being in the villa, she penned on Instagram: "Words cannot describe how happy and proud I am for you sis, it’s so nice to see you smile.

"It hasn’t been easy for you in there, but you have proved to everyone what a lovely, positive, strong girl you are, beautiful inside and out and I am so glad someone has walked in the villa for you that will make you enjoy your journey even more.

"Continue to do your 2 sisters and 2 brothers and especially your mum proud, a strong woman raised you to be who you are today! I cannot wait to see you when your journey has finished in Love Island, keep your head up Siân! Love you.”

