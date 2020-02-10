Inside Love Island Star Siânnise Fudge’s Relationship With ‘Identical’ Sisters Amber & Shanade

10 February 2020, 14:33 | Updated: 10 February 2020, 16:57

Love Island fans were baffled after seeing her siblings
Love Island fans were baffled after seeing her siblings. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge has two sisters who look identical to the contestant and here’s everything we know about them.

Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge has slowly won over the nation’s hearts during her time in the villa and now fans are shook that there are another two of her in the world.

Viewers have been going mad after realising her sisters have an uncanny resemblance to the Islander, with some even comparing the similarities to Sophie Piper and her sisters, Lili and Rochelle Humes.

Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway

Siânnise’s siblings are currently looking after her Instagram page whilst she’s living it up in the South African villa, but what do they do and how old are they? Here’s what we know…

Siânnise is super close to her family
Siânnise is super close to her family. Picture: Instagram

Amber Fudge

Siânnise has four siblings
Siânnise has four siblings. Picture: Instagram

Amber, 20, is one of Siânnise’s sisters who left fans thinking the Islander was a ‘triplet’.

Previously speaking about the contestant’s stint on the show, she told Heat that her older sister ‘always gets the guy she likes’, ahead of her romance with Luke T.

She said: "If she's interested in someone, she'll just go for it.

"With the whole Connagh situation, she told him she was interested, and then he messed her about twice - enough was enough.”

Siânnise’s sisters have both shared stunning throwbacks of the trio, in support of her journey on the dating show.

They've posted holiday snaps together
They've posted holiday snaps together. Picture: Instagram

Shanade Fudge

Shanade looks exactly like the Islander
Shanade looks exactly like the Islander. Picture: Instagram

Shanade, who has been hailed Siânnise’s ‘identical double’, is a hairstylist - so it’s no wonder the sisters have incredible hair in every picture!

She’s also a model for a Bristol-based agency.

Fans have branded them 'twins'
Fans have branded them 'twins'. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her sister being in the villa, she penned on Instagram: "Words cannot describe how happy and proud I am for you sis, it’s so nice to see you smile.

"It hasn’t been easy for you in there, but you have proved to everyone what a lovely, positive, strong girl you are, beautiful inside and out and I am so glad someone has walked in the villa for you that will make you enjoy your journey even more.

"Continue to do your 2 sisters and 2 brothers and especially your mum proud, a strong woman raised you to be who you are today! I cannot wait to see you when your journey has finished in Love Island, keep your head up Siân! Love you.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Four Things You Might Not Know About Paige Turley's Boyfriend
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?
Demi Jones and Luke M could be the next strong Love Island couple

Love Island: Demi Jones And Luke M Go On A Surprise Date And Fans Are So Here For This Coupling
Katy Perry is loving Shaughna's one-liners on Love Island.

Katy Perry Watches Love Island And She’s Rooting For Shaughna Phillips

Katy Perry

Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job

Hot On Capital

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Confirmed By Netflix: Everything We Know So Far About The New Series
V has been in BTS since 2013

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth
Justin Bieber's return to the stage has fans seriously happy

WATCH: Justin Bieber Performed 'Yummy' For The First Time On SNL & It Was Iconic

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Singing During This Couple's First Dance Is The Wedding Moment Of Dreams

Shawn Mendes

Jennifer Aniston didn't attend the 2020 Oscars and people want answers

Jennifer Aniston Wasn't At The 2020 Oscars & People Want Answers
You season 3 is already under production

You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know As Filming Begins For Joe Goldberg’s Return

More Movies & TV News

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce omitted from Oscars tribute

Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce Left Out Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
He told the Islanders about their intimate night

Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway
Billie Eilish's confused reaction becomes an instant meme

Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

Billie Eilish

Callum has a very sociable Instagram

Love Island’s Callum Jones: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us What We Need To Know About The Contestant
Justin's new track was branded 'a masterpiece'

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Music Video: 5 Iconic Moments You Missed

Justin Bieber