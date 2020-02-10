Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway

10 February 2020, 11:18

He told the Islanders she took all her clothes off
He told the Islanders she took all her clothes off. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Luke T told the other contestants about his intimate encounter with Siânnise Fudge in the hideaway, leaving viewers to fear that their relationship will crumble.

Love Island fans are sceptical about Luke T after he went into detail about his night alone with Siânnise Fudge in the hideaway.

Whilst she told the girls about the lap dance she gave the semi-pro footballer, Luke T wasted no time in telling the boys that she got naked - something she kept to herself.

Love Island’s Callum Jones: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us What We Need To Know About The Contestant

He said: “She took off all her gear, it was under the covers but still.”

News spread fast as Finley Tapp told Paige Turley what he heard about the couple.

Siannise gave Luke T a lap dance in the hideaway
Siannise gave Luke T a lap dance in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

Looking confused, Paige responded: “That didn’t happen,” before questioning why the boys discussed the ‘physical’ side of the night rather than their ‘feelings’.

Fans are convinced it did happen, but Siânnise wanted to keep their intimate moment between them, which could all backfire on Luke T if it gets back to him.

One tweeted: "Luke telling the lads she was naked under the covers will blow up in his face. You heard it here first. #LoveIsland”

"Yeah Luke you shouldn't have said that Siannise was naked under the sheets,” said another.

Fans were left confused by his comment
Fans were left confused by his comment. Picture: Twitter
Viewers predict Siannise won't be happy with him
Viewers predict Siannise won't be happy with him. Picture: Twitter

"Siannise might pull a Maura if she finds out Luke T slipped in that naked info #LoveIsland,” added a third.

The pair were the second couple in the series to spend the night together in the hideaway after Paige and Finn - who are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend - were the first.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

