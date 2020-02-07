Love Island’s Callum Jones: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us What We Need To Know About The Contestant

Callum posts regularly on social media. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island’s Callum Jones has caused quite a stir in the villa as he fell into a love triangle with Shaughna Phillips and Molly Smith - we've brought you five things you should know about the contestant.

Callum Jones has shaken things up on Love Island after his head was turned by newbie, Molly Smith in Casa Amor.

He chose to re-couple with the model from Manchester and has since been facing some backlash from fans, who wanted him to stay loyal to Shaughna Phillips.

It’s likely things are only going to get more heated in the show as emotions were high in the most recent episode, and we’re here to give you a bit of background information that we’ve found by scrolling through his Instagram - @_callum_jones.

Here's what you need to know…

Callum is a boxer

He hasn't lost a fight. Picture: Instagram

The scaffolder from Manchester seems to take pride in boxing, from time to time, as he’s posted a few snaps in his full attire.

If the photos’ captions are anything to go by, he’s good at it too - with there only being mentions of him ‘winning’.

He’s a committed festival-goer

He's been to loads of events. Picture: Instagram

If we couldn’t already tell from his lively personality, his pictures confirm he’s a bit of a party animal - which is proved by the numerous Instagram posts he has from festivals.

From attending Park Life to pool parties abroad, he seems to enjoy a music-based event and we don’t blame him!

The contestant is really into his fitness

Not only does he box, but Callum is also very committed to the gym as he’s shared a lot of muscly pics with his 511K followers.

I mean, if it wasn’t already obvious, he definitely works hard when it comes to fitness and it’s clearly paying off for the Islander.

He has a seriously adorable dog

His pug is six years old. Picture: Instagram

After he had chats with Molly about their love for dogs, you probably won’t be surprised to find out Callum is the proud owner of a cute little pug!

He shared a few pics of his pet in 2014 and we hope to see some dog-related updates once he’s back home!

He’s a massive social butterfly

He spends a lot of time with his friends. Picture: Instagram

Callum is definitely a popular guy as his Instagram page is full of snaps out and about with his friends.

However, he's been such a sociable contestant in the series so it doesn't come as a shock.

