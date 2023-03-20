Love Island’s Shaq Calls Out Martin For ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Tanya

Shaq Muhammad called out Martin Akinola for comments he made about girlfriend Tanya Manhenga on a recent podcast.

The Love Island series nine cast came together for the reunion show on Sunday night, hosted by Maya Jama, where unfinished business between the Islanders bubbled up again.

Tanya Manhenga and boyfriend Shaq Muhammad joined host Maya to discuss their first week outside of the villa before Martin was invited to talk about their love triangle.

During Casa Amor, Tanya and bombshell Martin coupled up despite Tanya telling Shaq she loved him days prior.

Their relationship left Shaq heartbroken but it wasn’t long before they reconciled and Martin was dumped from the villa.

As they came face to face again on the reunion show, Shaq called out Martin for ‘disgusting’ comments he made about Tanya while on Will Njobvu's Reality podcast.

Shaq told Martin: "I think for me, I want to I want to know why you came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can't imagine. Because one; that did not happen and two; if that's how you choose to speak about women, that's up to you. But it's disgusting."

Martin claimed his comments were taken out of context but did apologise, telling the couple: “I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn't have said that. So I apologise to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about."

Fans now want to know what exactly Martin said on the podcast, where he claimed Shaq left the villa crying on Movie Night because of what he’d said to him.

He claimed on the Reality podcast: “On the outside out I would be f****** your girls in ways you can't imagine.

"I told her she didn't love you and she didn't agree or disagree with that. He was crying that night and everyone thought he was crying because of the Movie Night, no he was crying because of what I told him."

On the reunion show Martin claimed Maxwell Samuda and Kai Fagan were there when he made the comments to Shaq after Shaq said he couldn’t recall their conversation.

