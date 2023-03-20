Love Island’s Shaq Calls Out Martin For ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Tanya

20 March 2023, 10:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shaq Muhammad called out Martin Akinola for comments he made about girlfriend Tanya Manhenga on a recent podcast.

The Love Island series nine cast came together for the reunion show on Sunday night, hosted by Maya Jama, where unfinished business between the Islanders bubbled up again.

Tanya Manhenga and boyfriend Shaq Muhammad joined host Maya to discuss their first week outside of the villa before Martin was invited to talk about their love triangle.

During Casa Amor, Tanya and bombshell Martin coupled up despite Tanya telling Shaq she loved him days prior.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Their relationship left Shaq heartbroken but it wasn’t long before they reconciled and Martin was dumped from the villa.

Shaq and Tanya on the Love Island reunion show
Shaq and Tanya on the Love Island reunion show. Picture: Shaq Muhammad/Instagram
Martin Akinola was dumped after being left single
Martin Akinola was dumped after being left single. Picture: ITV2
Shaq and Tanya came fourth on Love Island series 9
Shaq and Tanya came fourth on Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

As they came face to face again on the reunion show, Shaq called out Martin for ‘disgusting’ comments he made about Tanya while on Will Njobvu's Reality podcast.

Shaq told Martin: "I think for me, I want to I want to know why you came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can't imagine. Because one; that did not happen and two; if that's how you choose to speak about women, that's up to you. But it's disgusting."

Martin claimed his comments were taken out of context but did apologise, telling the couple: “I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn't have said that. So I apologise to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about."

Fans now want to know what exactly Martin said on the podcast, where he claimed Shaq left the villa crying on Movie Night because of what he’d said to him.

Shaq Muhammad was left heartbroken after Tanya recoupled with Martin
Shaq Muhammad was left heartbroken after Tanya recoupled with Martin. Picture: ITV2
Tanya Manhenga recoupled in Casa Amor
Tanya Manhenga recoupled in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

He claimed on the Reality podcast: “On the outside out I would be f****** your girls in ways you can't imagine.

"I told her she didn't love you and she didn't agree or disagree with that. He was crying that night and everyone thought he was crying because of the Movie Night, no he was crying because of what I told him."

On the reunion show Martin claimed Maxwell Samuda and Kai Fagan were there when he made the comments to Shaq after Shaq said he couldn’t recall their conversation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Indiyah Polack had viewers praising her hosting skills on Love Island: Aftersun

Love Island Fans Can’t Stop Praising Indiyah Polack

Jessie spoke her second experience on Love Island

Jessie Wynter On Why She Was Ready To Try Love Island A Second Time

Georgia Harrison is fronting a documentary on her revenge porn experience

Where To Watch Georgia Harrison's Documentary On Revenge Porn

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Hot On Capital

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Is Taylor playing Glastonbury?

Is Taylor Swift Doing Glastonbury?

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Ed Sheeran is releasing a four-part documentary on Disney Plus

Ed Sheeran Announces Disney Plus Documentary The Sum Of It All

Taylor has broken another record...

Taylor Swift Broke A 36-Year-Old Record With The Opening Night Of The Eras Tour

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

More Movies & TV News

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating? Get To Know G Flip

Davina McCall has been announced as host of The Romance Retreat

More Details Announced On ‘Middle Aged’ Love Island Including Host

All the info on Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary: How To Watch, Release Date & What It’s About
Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will star in a romance drama together

Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Are Starring In A New Film Together