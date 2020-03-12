Nathan Massey Planning A Vasectomy If Pregnant Wife Cara De La Hoyde Welcomes Baby Girl

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Nathan Massey joked he’ll have a vasectomy if he and his pregnant wife, Cara De La Hoyde have a baby girl.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde revealed they are hoping for a baby girl after announcing they’re expecting their second child.

The former Love Island winners, who already have a two-year-old son named Freddie-George, opened up about their family plans as Nathan joked he would have a vasectomy when they finally have a boy and a girl.

Speaking to New magazine about the gender reveal, the 27-year-old said: "We're not going to say how we're doing it, but it's going to be mind-blowing.

"We want to find out the sex because you can paint their room and buy their clothes.”

His 26-year-old beau added: "I'm just too impatient. If we had a boy and a girl and went for a third, we'd be like, 'Let's have a surprise'. But we really want a girl.”

Nathan went on to joke that they’d be all set if they had one of each, saying: "As long as he or she's healthy, but we'd like a boy and a girl - and then I'd tie my testicles in a knot!”

The pair apparently already had words about the possibility of them stopping at baby number two, with Cara adding: "You chat rubbish, because I said to you about having a vasectomy, so don't give it the big'un, because you wouldn’t [sic].”

Cara initially announced her pregnancy in an adorable photo shoot with her husband and toddler, revealing they had ‘very nappy news’.

The lovebirds met on the ITV2 dating show in 2016 and briefly split before reuniting as Cara was expecting their first child, and were back together by the time Freddie was born in 2017.

They tied the knot in 2019 and are one of the only Love Island couples to get married or have children together.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever got married in May 2018 and had their baby boy in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen said their ‘I do’s at the end of 2018 and have just bought a lavish house together.

