Love Island’s Jess Shears & Dom Lever Reveal They Got Married In A Secret Private Ceremony

Jess Shears and Dom Lever tied the knot. Picture: Instagram

Jess and Dom tied the knot in Mykonos in front of a handful of close friends and family as they reveal all on their wedding.

The latest couple to join the elite club of Love Island stars who have gone on to get married after the show are Jess Shears and Dom Lever, who revealed that they tied the knot in a secret Greek wedding ceremony.

Jess and Dom got married in front of just 22 guests on the Greek island of Mykonos and revealed to OK! Magazine why they chose to have an intimate ceremony.

Dom explained, “We really wanted an intimate wedding and we knew we couldn't have had that in the UK. Going abroad meant we didn't have any pressure to invite every Tom, Dick and Harry.

“As we were limited on numbers, we only invited people we see all the time. Choosing who to invite made us realise who was really important to us.”

The Love Island couple revealed their stunning wedding photos. Picture: OK! Magazine

Jess also explained why none of their cast mates were invited, “We only had room for our closest friends and family. We're planning a party in the UK when we're home so we'll invite Olivia Attwood, Sam Gowland and Chloe Crowhurst to that.

“I know there were reports that Olivia was going to be a bridesmaid but that was never the plan.”

Congratulations, guys!

