Love Island's Jessica Rose And Dom Lever Announce Pregnancy On Instagram

16 May 2019, 09:08 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 09:27

Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announce they're expecting a child together
Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announce they're expecting a child together. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announced they're expecting a child in a recent Instagram post, which read "The best is yet to come".

Love Island stars, Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announced their pregnancy to their millions of Instagram followers, using a shot of the ultrasound scan.

The couple - who met on the third series of the ITV2 reality show - both uploaded similar snaps of the scan, with two polaroids of them showing their bellies. Jessica wrote "The best is yet to come".

Similarly, Dom captioned the snap saying "Living the dream." This follows the news of the pair's marriage, after they tied the knot in Mykonos, last year.

Since they met in 2017, Dom and Jess had been speaking about having children together.

View this post on Instagram

The best is yet to come 🤰🏽👼🏽

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on

Dom and Jess are yet another successful, happy couple who have had a baby after Love Island, following the likes of Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, and Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

