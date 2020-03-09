Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child With Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey expecting their second child. Picture: PA/ Instagram @cara_delahoyde

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde's announced she's pregnant with her second child, with husband Nathan Massey, and fans couldn't be happier for the pair!

Cara De La Hoyde's revealed she's expecting her second child with her Love Island husband Nathan Massey in an adorable photoshoot with their young son, Freddie-George.

The pair, who won the ITV2 dating show in 2016, briefly split before reuniting as Cara was expecting their first child, Freddie-George, back in love and together by the time their first child was born in 2017.

Announcing the news to her 1 million Instagram followers, the reality star delivered the news through New magazine, writing:

"We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news in the latest @new_magazine Buy the magazine to read the full story."

They got married in a lavish ceremony with TOWIE and Love Island stars in 2019, with the likes of Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou in their wedding party.

They are one of the only couples to have children together after leaving the show, with Jess Shears and Dom Lever welcoming a baby boy in December 2019 after getting married in May 2018!

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen tied the knot at the end of 2018 and have just purchased their dream home together, although there's no sign of a baby yet, watch this space!

