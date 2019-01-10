Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde “Hasn’t Heard” From Olivia Buckland Following Feud

Cara De La Hoyde reveals she and Olivia Buckland are no longer best friends. Picture: Instagram

Cara De La Hoyde revealed she was left “sad and upset” after being dropped as a bridesmaid in Olivia Buckland's wedding.

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde has revealed that she has not been in contact with former best friend Olivia Buckland following feud rumours.

Cara and Olivia, who quickly became best mates after starring together on the 2016 series, appeared to be on the rocks after Cara no longer appeared as a bridesmaid at Olivia and Alex Bowen's wedding last year.

When asked if the pair had been in contact Cara admitted: "It's really sad, but no, we are still not talking. I haven't heard from her."

Olivia previously told OK! Magazine: “She missed a few things and I didn't see her for weeks and months on end to the point where when it came down to it it was impossible to get her dress fitted...

“When I asked her to be my bridesmaid I thought we were close, and then sadly we drifted apart, there was no big fallout or anything. It's just life, priorities change and people come and go.”

However, Cara, who is now preparing for her own nuptials to fellow Islander Nathan Massey revealed: "We're nearly there with our wedding plans now, just a few more bits to do.”

"We are really excited, it's the countdown now, and we've had a lovely Christmas with the family, so this is great to look forward to for the New Year."

The couple welcomed baby Freddie-George in December 2017 after winning the 2016 series of Love Island beating ex-bestie Olivia and Alex to the crown.

