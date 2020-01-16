Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Defends Twins Eve & Jess Gale Against Online Trolls

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has urged people to 'stop trolling' twins Eve & Jess Gale after a fan left negative comments on their before and after pictures.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has defended twins Eve & Jess Gale against trolls after they received hateful comments online.

A fan shared a before and after picture of the contestants from when they were younger with their natural red hair, and mocked their appearance.

The tweet read: "CAN I SCREAMMM?? #LoveIsland."

The former contestant then responded, saying: "Beautiful then and beautiful now. STOP TROLLING."

Beautiful then and beautiful now. STOP TROLLING. https://t.co/yhK0QQAsLV — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) January 15, 2020

Fans were quick to agree with Molly-Mae, who also got trolled during her stint on the ITV2 show.

One wrote: "Everyone saying 'they looked better before' would be calling them ugly if they went on love island like that. They literally got their hair dyed and some lip fillers like they don't look that different but you all love to hate."

Another added: "Not a fan of them but like imagine bashing on two girls looks or thinking you have the right to tell them what they look good with??



"Like who cares they dyed their hair and got some surgery. people love to preach about positivity and antibullying and pull this out of their a**es."

Fans defended the twins on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Molly was nicknamed 'Money-Mae' for coupling with Tommy Fury, who fans assumed she was using to win the cash prize. However, they're one of the only couples still together.

Telling a tabloid that she had received death threats, the social media influencer said: "Social media is my passion, it’s what I love, but it got to a point where I was just like: ‘I don’t want to do this any more.’

"Until you’ve done the show and come out and experienced the constant trolling, the death threats and all those messages, you’ll never understand it.”

