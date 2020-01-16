Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Defends Twins Eve & Jess Gale Against Online Trolls

16 January 2020, 16:58

Molly-Mae has shown her support for the sisters
Molly-Mae has shown her support for the sisters. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has urged people to 'stop trolling' twins Eve & Jess Gale after a fan left negative comments on their before and after pictures.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has defended twins Eve & Jess Gale against trolls after they received hateful comments online.

A fan shared a before and after picture of the contestants from when they were younger with their natural red hair, and mocked their appearance.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa

The tweet read: "CAN I SCREAMMM?? #LoveIsland."

The former contestant then responded, saying: "Beautiful then and beautiful now. STOP TROLLING."

Fans were quick to agree with Molly-Mae, who also got trolled during her stint on the ITV2 show.

One wrote: "Everyone saying 'they looked better before' would be calling them ugly if they went on love island like that. They literally got their hair dyed and some lip fillers like they don't look that different but you all love to hate."

Another added: "Not a fan of them but like imagine bashing on two girls looks or thinking you have the right to tell them what they look good with??

"Like who cares they dyed their hair and got some surgery. people love to preach about positivity and antibullying and pull this out of their a**es."

Fans defended the twins on Twitter
Fans defended the twins on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Molly was nicknamed 'Money-Mae' for coupling with Tommy Fury, who fans assumed she was using to win the cash prize. However, they're one of the only couples still together.

Telling a tabloid that she had received death threats, the social media influencer said: "Social media is my passion, it’s what I love, but it got to a point where I was just like: ‘I don’t want to do this any more.’

"Until you’ve done the show and come out and experienced the constant trolling, the death threats and all those messages, you’ll never understand it.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale are identical

Love Island Twins: Three Differences Between Eve And Jess Gale You Need To Know About
Ollie Williams denied he's a trophy hunter

Love Island Star Ollie Williams Denies He’s A Trophy Hunter In Lengthy Statement
Iain Stirling calls out Connor's "toxic masculinity"

WATCH: Iain Stirling Slams Love Island's Connor's "Toxic Masculinity" Towards Sophie
Fans called out Connor for showing 'toxic' behaviour

Love Island's Connor Durman Is Being Compared To Joe Goldberg From 'You' As Fans Claim He's 'Controlling' Sophie Piper
Jess Gale is in the Love Island villa with her twin sister

Who Is Love Island Twin Jess Gale? VIP Hostess' Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

Hot On Capital

Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon

Little Mix Hint New Album Is Coming Soon After Fan Asks When The Girls Will Drop New Material

Little Mix

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana Finally Has A Release Date

Taylor Swift

The tweet was circulated on social media

Harry Styles Fan Tweets Hilarious ‘You’ Joke About One Direction Singer

Harry Styles

Charlotte Crosby says she and Ryan Gallagher will never 'work outside the jungle'

Charlotte Crosby Sobs As She & I'm A Celeb Co-Star Ryan Gallagher Can 'Never Be Together'
Harry & Zayn rocked the same fashion brand's jackets recently

One Direction's Harry Styles & Zayn Malik Are Obsessed With Sustainable Fashion Brand 'Bode'

Harry Styles

Jeffree Star has discontinued two of his eyeshadow palettes

Jeffree Star Discontinues Two Of His Eyeshadow Palettes To ‘Make Room For More In 2020’

More Movies & TV News

Ollie Williams's house 'under 24 hours surveillance' as animal activists target

Ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's Family Home Targeted By Animal Activists After Trophy Hunting Past Revealed
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Connagh has his eyes on a few of the girls in the villa

Who Is Love Island's Connagh Howard? The Model's Age, Instagram & Everything We Know About The New Bombshell
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'
Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'

WATCH: Maura Higgins Thinks Ollie Williams Was 'Pulled Out Of Love Island By Parents' Over Trophy Hunting Scandal