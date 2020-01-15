Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa

Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has shown off her weight loss journey over the years, leaving fans impressed with the results.

Shaughna Phillips is one of the 12 Love Island singletons currently in South Africa.

The 25-year-old revealed she lost a significant amount of weight before entering the villa.

Sharing before and after pictures of herself on Instagram, she wrote: "If I was doing this for you then I have nothing left to prove, this for me though."

Following it up with a collage snap, she penned: "Consistency, not perfection."

The pictures showed her body in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and it's safe to say fans were impressed with her hard work.

One took to the comments to write: "Total respect for putting this up, shows the kind of person you are!" while another said, "Well done on your journey some healthy and achievable inspiration."

"Omg I am currently trying to lose weight how did u do this [sic]," a third added.

Shaughna, who is a democratic services officer, was paired up with Callum Jones in the first episode, however, Eve Gale then stole him, leaving her single and 'vulnerable'.

Viewers are completely behind her, though, and have been commenting on how 'real' and 'down to earth' she is coming across.

One fan wrote: "Shaughna is my favourite girl so far. She’s just honest, raw, OTT & funny! #LoveIsland."

"Shaughna is gonna be the most entertaining in this series. Heard it here first," added another.

