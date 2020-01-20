Inside Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips’ Home Complete With Graffiti Art In Her Bedroom And Mirrors Perfect For Selfies

Shaughna Phillips' home is full of patterned backgrounds for her outfit snaps. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram / ITV

Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has an array of wallpapers throughout her home, making getting the perfect selfie even easier.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has fast become a firm favourite in the South African villa, coupling up with scaffolder Callum Jones after he immediately caught her eye in the luxurious pad.

Back home, the Democratic Services Officer lives in an equally colourful house, complete with patterned wallpaper and graffiti art on her bedroom wall.

She’s also adorned her home with huge mirrors, making it ideal to take an array of selfies on a regular basis.

Shaughna Phillips regularly poses for outfit snaps at home. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

With grey tiled flooring throughout and an archway separating the living area from the dining room, Shaughna’s home is the perfect backdrop to nab the snaps of her outfits she so frequently shares on Instagram.

While one room has firework wallpaper, another has a gold floral print.

But it’s the islander’s bedroom that truly catches the eye, as the 25-year-old has a huge, bright pink and purple graffiti print across one wall.

Shaughna has tiled flooring in her bedroom too, and a large white-framed mirror to capture her selfies in.

Shaughna regularly posts her ensembles on social media. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Meanwhile, she has won herself a huge fanbase on the show, with many comparing her to 2018 winner Dani Dyer.

Before she entered the villa, Shaughna even said her celebrity crush is Jack Fincham, who Dani won Love Island with before they split eight months later.

When she reunited with original partner Callum, Shaughna was flooded with congratulatory messages for winning back her man after Eve Gale coupled up with him on their second day in the villa.

Shaughna has vibrant pink graffiti art on her bedroom wall. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips' home has plenty of huge mirrors to capture her selfies. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Fans are also loving her one-liners, with one of her first being: "I've come to Love Island to find a boyfriend, not a son."

She also had fans in stitches when she said: "He comes in dripping in sauce and then talks like he’s in Oliver Twist.”

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday night at 9pm on ITV2.

