Inside Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips’ Home Complete With Graffiti Art In Her Bedroom And Mirrors Perfect For Selfies

20 January 2020, 14:51

Shaughna Phillips' home is full of patterned backgrounds for her outfit snaps
Shaughna Phillips' home is full of patterned backgrounds for her outfit snaps. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram / ITV

Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has an array of wallpapers throughout her home, making getting the perfect selfie even easier.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has fast become a firm favourite in the South African villa, coupling up with scaffolder Callum Jones after he immediately caught her eye in the luxurious pad.

Back home, the Democratic Services Officer lives in an equally colourful house, complete with patterned wallpaper and graffiti art on her bedroom wall.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa

She’s also adorned her home with huge mirrors, making it ideal to take an array of selfies on a regular basis.

Shaughna Phillips regularly poses for outfit snaps at home
Shaughna Phillips regularly poses for outfit snaps at home. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

With grey tiled flooring throughout and an archway separating the living area from the dining room, Shaughna’s home is the perfect backdrop to nab the snaps of her outfits she so frequently shares on Instagram.

While one room has firework wallpaper, another has a gold floral print.

But it’s the islander’s bedroom that truly catches the eye, as the 25-year-old has a huge, bright pink and purple graffiti print across one wall.

Shaughna has tiled flooring in her bedroom too, and a large white-framed mirror to capture her selfies in.

Shaughna regularly posts her ensembles on social media
Shaughna regularly posts her ensembles on social media. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Meanwhile, she has won herself a huge fanbase on the show, with many comparing her to 2018 winner Dani Dyer.

Before she entered the villa, Shaughna even said her celebrity crush is Jack Fincham, who Dani won Love Island with before they split eight months later.

When she reunited with original partner Callum, Shaughna was flooded with congratulatory messages for winning back her man after Eve Gale coupled up with him on their second day in the villa.

Shaughna has vibrant pink graffiti art on her bedroom wall
Shaughna has vibrant pink graffiti art on her bedroom wall. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips' home has plenty of huge mirrors to capture her selfies
Shaughna Phillips' home has plenty of huge mirrors to capture her selfies. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Fans are also loving her one-liners, with one of her first being: "I've come to Love Island to find a boyfriend, not a son."

She also had fans in stitches when she said: "He comes in dripping in sauce and then talks like he’s in Oliver Twist.”

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday night at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job
Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Fans can't believe she's only 21

Love Island's New Bombshell Rebecca Gormley Accused Of 'Lying' About Her Age By Fans

Hot On Capital

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Will There Be Sex Education Season 3? Release Date And Cast Of The Next Series Are Rumoured Already
Rihanna has dated been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Relationship History: Who Is The R7 Singer Dating Following Her Split From Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna

Ariana Grande unfollows a close friend and tells fans they've 'grown apart'

Ariana Grande Unfollows One Of Her Closest Friends & Tells Fans She Hopes Rift 'Is Temporary'

Ariana Grande

Lily Allen and David Harbour have been dating since summer 2019

David Harbour And Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Stranger Things Actor And The Pop Star's Romance

Features

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Footballer's Age, Instagram, Job, And Everything You Need To Know

More Movies & TV News

The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

Who Is Mike Boateng? Love Island's Contestant's Controversial Job And Age Revealed
Leanne Amaning has promised to be fun and energetic in Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Leanne Amaning? Job, Age And Beauty Pageant Past Revealed
Fans love that Joe is also Woodchuck Todd in Easy A

Fans Are Stanning 'You's' Penn Badgley As The Mascot Woodchuck Todd In 'Easy A'
Netflix's Sex Education has returned for series 2

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?
Who is the Octopus in The Masked Singer?

Who Is The Octopus On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect A Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Lies Beneath