Michael Owen responds to Love Island jokes about his daughter. Picture: Getty/ITV

Michael Owen admitted on live television that the England VS Germany match was "taking my mind off" his daughter entering the Love Island villa as he shuts down jokes about Gemma.

Michael Owen batted away jokes about his Love Island contestant daughter, Gemma Owen, on live television – it's safe to say that he nipped the comments in the bud!

The former footballer, 42, appeared on Channel 4 for the Live UEFA Nations League but despite being in Germany he couldn't escape the Love Island mania.

Gemma is an original cast member of season eight's line-up and a fan favourite already despite the dating show only being in its first week.

The 19-year-old hopeful in love stepped into the villa on June 6, with her famous father professing on live television that he "came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home".

Gemma Owen was one of the first 11 islanders on season 8. Picture: ITV

Ahead of the England VS Germany game, Michael was on Channel 4's panel when presenter Jules Breach addressed the elephant in the room.

Jules introduces the sporting experts on the show and shot a joke at Owen in the process: "Joining me hoping to see another famous win for England tonight in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen."

"A big night for the Owen's last night Michael, how are you feeling," she continued.

The famous striker to the jest in his stride and replied: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away!"

Michael Owen told the presenter "don’t bring it back up". Picture: Getty

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up," the father-of-four quipped.

The panel swiftly moved on as the sportsman made it clear that he wasn't there to talk about his daughter's burgeoning reality TV career.

Despite Micael's discomfort with the dating show, Gemma had previously told Metro before jetting off the to Majorca: "My dad said to me, 'I’m not going to tell you what you can and can’t do, it’s up to you to make your own decisions.'"

Gemma has made quite the splash in the villa thus far as she was chosen to couple up with the first bombshell of the season Davide Sanclimenti.

The coupling between Gemma, 19, and Davide, 27, sparked backlash and Ofcom complaints due to the pairing's age gap.

