Michael Griffiths ‘Will Go Back To Amber Gill’ Predicts Love Island: The Morning After Host Kem Cetinay

5 July 2019, 14:29 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 16:04

The Love Island podcast hosts predict Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths will get back together
The Love Island podcast hosts predict Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths will get back together. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill are giving people hope they’ll eventually reunite.

Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill’s budding relationship came to a sudden halt when he had his head by Joanna Chimonides while Amber was in Casa Amor.

Amber was shocked to see Michael stood with Joanna when she returned to the main villa, and hours later they had an explosive row after the firefighter branded her and pal Anna Vakili “childish”.

The awkward moment and heated tensions led Amber to brand Joanna a “dead ting”, before she later accused her former beau of trying to be a “big man”.

Despite it all kicking off, Love Island: The Morning After podcast host Kem Cetinay and guest Yungen predicted Michael will go crawling back to Amber.

The Love Island 2017 winner said: “Before, I wasn’t the biggest fan of Michael and Amber as a couple. But now I feel like he’s better suited to her, I feel like the way she’s acted, she kind of got a bit of a wake up call and I think she wants to get back with him. Even though she disagreed with the things he said, I think it did hit home and she thought ‘maybe I could’ve shown a bit more’.”

Co-host Arielle agreed, adding: “She said that to the girls, she said ‘that girl has nothing on me, he is with her because she’s someone to distract him, to make a point and he’s going to come crawling back to me’. Joanna is lovely but you don’t see them giggling together like Michael and Amber did. I’m yet to see them have a good time together.”

Kem also pointed out Michael and Amber would often laugh together at their co-stars’ arguments, saying: “Remember when people were arguing, they were always in the back giggling, they seemed like they really got on. Maybe they clashed because they’ve both got big personalities.”

The villa has been entirely disrupted after Casa Amor, after Curtis and Anna also had their heads turned.

