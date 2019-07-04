Amber Slammed For Branding Joanna A Dead Ting By Love Island Viewers

Amber slammed by Love Island viewers for comments about Joanna. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Love Island's Amber Gill branded Michael's new lady, Joanna, a 'dead ting' and opinion is divided over whether or not the jibe was justified...

Love Island has well and truly kicked off thanks to the biggest spanner in the works of the series, Casa Amor, leading to a series of shock re-couplings that saw Amber brand Joanna a 'dead ting' and people cannot handle the levels of shade being thrown around.

After Michael and Amber's intense show down about his brutal re-coupling, Amber appeared to keep a cool head, but threw out some pretty savage remarks to Joanna.

Amber was heard saying: "But it's like, she's a dead ting, so it's like what am I supposed to come out and be upset?"

"Why would I be f***ed off with him when she's a dead ting anyway?"

People took to Twitter to slam the islander for acting 'childishly', where as others sympathised with the Geordie after being wronged by Michael.

Is it Joanna’s fault Michael has a better connection with her? No. Calling her a “dead ting” is nasty no matter what the drama is with Michael/Amber. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JZt2uzI2eE — J 🌷 • 276 (@buswelldii) July 3, 2019

When Amber calls Joanna a dead ting #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2HTqlima8w — Ahmed Saeed Chunara (@AhmedSaeedC7) July 3, 2019

The plot thickens further still, as others are disputing that Amber even said Joanna was the dead ting, and was actually talking about Michael- as these subtitles suggest.

Ah, Casa Amor, you never fail to bring the drama.

Jourdan lies so much omg, amber said MICHAEL was a dead ting not JOANNA pic.twitter.com/rP84e5owjk — #JUSTICEFORSHUKRIABDI (@msftspr) July 3, 2019

