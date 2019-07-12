Michael Griffiths To Dump Joanna Chimonides? Love Island Hunk Appears To Hint At Ending New Romance

12 July 2019, 11:43

Michael Griffiths asked Joanna Chimonides 'if she really wants this'
Michael Griffiths asked Joanna Chimonides 'if she really wants this'. Picture: ITV2

Michael Griffiths appeared to hint he’s considering breaking up with partner Joanna Chimonides.

Michael Griffiths left partner of three weeks Amber Gill devastated when she returned from Casa Amor to find he’d recoupled Joanna Chimonides in the Love Island villa while she was away.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The firefighter was adamant he’d made the right decision, after branding Amber “childish” on more than one occasion, but now over a week has passed it appears Michael is having doubts about his new romance with Joanna.

Viewers noticed Michael may have hinted he’s considering returning to Amber, after he asked Joanna: “Do you really want this?” – something he asked his former love interest before he broke up with her.

He asked Joanna: “From my perspective, it’s like, do you really want this? Or are you standing off because you want to be friends with Amber?”

However, Joanna reassured him she is still into him, but she isn’t giving her all because it’s early days.

After watching their conversation, ITV2 viewers flooded Twitter to question whether Michael was hinting he wanted to end things with Joanna.

“Michael is basically telling Joanna dump me but she can’t see the signs [sic],” one viewer said, as another said: “Lol Michael wants her to dump him.”

Moments before, Michael had a chat with pal Jordan about his relationship, with Jordan telling him he had “more chemistry” with Amber.

Michael agreed: “It’s not a bad position to be in. Joanna’s unbelievable and Amber’s stunning as well.”

That same evening, Amber had Love Island viewers rejoicing after she got Michael’s heart racing more than love rival Joanna.

The contestants were tasked with teasing the opposite sex while scantily-clad in raunchy outfits – something Curtis Pritchard took to an entirely different level.

Amber strutted into the garden in a figure-hugging corset complete with a mini skirt and feathered scarf, and the face Michael pulled when he saw her coming towards them said it all.

Meanwhile, on the balcony Joanna was seen laughing at her co-star but when the results were read out it was Amber who had the last laugh as Joanna smirked awkwardly. The moment sparked some hilarious reactions on Twitter, as viewers cheered at their TV screens.

