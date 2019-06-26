Love Island Viewers Divided Over Amber Gill And Anna Vakili’s ‘Childish’ Behaviour

Danny Williams faced the wrath of Amber Gill and Anna Vakili. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans have split opinions on whether Amber Gill and Anna Vakili’s behaviour was justified after their pal Yewande Biala left the villa.

After Danny Williams picked Arabella Chi over Yewande Biala, the Irish scientist’s close pals in the Love Island villa, Amber Gill and Anna Vakili, lashed out at Danny for booting out their friend.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Moments after their love rival had been dumped from the island, Danny and Arabella didn’t hesitate to share their first kiss in full view of their co-stars – something which only ignited Amber and Anna’s rage as they all gasped at the passionate moment.

So when Danny confronted the girls about their anger towards him, Amber told him she wasn’t causing problems while Anna repeatedly said: “bye, bye” and waved her hand at him – leaving her partner Jordan Hames cringing before calling her “childish”.

Viewers were left divided over the awkward moment, with many branding the girls “immature” and “pathetic” while others said Anna and Amber are the types of friends they want in their lives.

Defending the girls, one viewer said: “Nah sorry Amber and Anna are the definition of girls girls, would rather that then they just sat and watch their best friends ex kiss someone he’s known 3 days #LoveIsland,” while a second added: “People are really acting like if they were in Amber and Anna’s position they wouldn’t act the same #loveisland.”

“Amber and Anna are doughnuts man! Acting like 4 year olds! Embarrassment,” wrote Rak Su’s Myles, as another fan wrote: “When Amber and Anna acting like Danny killed yewande #loveisland.”

All yous bashing Amber and Anna are deffo used to having fake friends or none at all.... Go join Armadilo and Danny #LoveIsland — Dede (@itsmedede__) June 25, 2019

Amber and Anna aren't upset because Danny picked Arabella. They're upset because Danny lied constantly to their best friend and now she's gone. That's an important distinction #LoveIsland — Abi R (@LoveIslandAbi) June 25, 2019

Actually can't believe people are sticking up for Anna and Amber. Pathetic, childish, sad behaviour from grown adults #loveisland — Sir Aljec (@Aljec29) June 25, 2019

Amber and Anna are pathetic and immature. Let's not forget when they were all laughing on the terrace when the boys were having dates with Maura and Elma....pathetic little girls - They need to get over it. Yewande deserved to leave, bore off love. #LoveIsland — JohnSmith (@JohnSmi43864107) June 26, 2019

Moments before, Danny had infuriated Love Island viewers after appearing to show he was planning on picking Yewande in his coupling up speech when he described the girl in question as “intelligent”.

He said: “I think she’s very intelligent. I think we’ve connected on an intellectual level. I think she’s absolutely stunning. I think she brings something to the villa that nobody else does.”

Danny added: “It hasn’t been an easy decision in the slightest, but the overriding feeling is excitement. I’m confident I made the right decision.” The model then went on to couple up with model Arabella, leaving his fellow Islanders raging.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After