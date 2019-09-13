Maura Higgins Denies Romance With Greg O’Shea After Love Island Stars Are Accused Of 'Flirty Behaviour'

13 September 2019, 15:20

Maura Higgins had to deny she flirted with co-star Greg O'Shea
Maura Higgins had to deny she flirted with co-star Greg O'Shea. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins has had to deny sleeping with Love Island co-star Greg O’Shea.

Maura Higgins has remained in the spotlight ever since coming fourth with Curtis Pritchard on this year’s Love Island, after snapping up an agony aunt stint on This Morning and signing with Boohoo for a fashion deal.

And as she continues her run of public appearances she’s been joining some of her fellow islanders for interviews, including Amber Gill’s ex Greg O’Shea.

Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island

However, she and Greg sparked rumours they were being flirty with one another after they partied together following their appearance on The Late Late Show.

When quizzed on the speculation at her Boohoo launch on Thursday night Maura shut down the rumours in the best way, saying the same rumours wouldn’t have been ignited if she was pictured with a female.

She told the Metro: "It's 2019. Just because I'm photographed doesn't mean I'm flirting or sleeping with him. If I was photographed with a girl nothing would be said about it.

“If I’m stood beside any man, I’m going to be accused of flirting. It’s absolutely ridiculous, come on! He’s a friend and I don’t really care what people say.”

She added: “I’ve always got on with lads, I’ve hung around with lads more than girls. Just because I’m photographed besides a boy doesn’t mean I’m flirting with them. Come on!”

Greg’s ex Amber, who has just landed her own fashion deal with Miss Pap, even attended Maura’s launch to show there are no hard feelings between the girls.

Maura and Greg faced rumours they’d exchanged “flirty behaviour” when they made a joint club appearance following their interview in Ireland.

Sources said Maura “was all over” the rugby player, but the ring girl has been seemingly loved up with beau Curtis Pritchard ever since they left the villa.

