Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Warned Boys Before Casa Amor ‘Not To F*** It Up’ But ITV Have Responded

ITV have denied Luca Bish's claims about producers' involvement on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

ITV has refuted claims from this year’s Love Island contestant Luca Bish that producers urged the boys ‘not to f*** it up’ during Casa Amor.

Love Island star and Gemma Owen’s boyfriend Luca Bish has opened up about his time on the show, speaking out about producers’ involvement while on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast.

Luca and Gemma were in the villa from day one and went on to finish second on the show, while Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cuculoglu won the £50,000 prize.

Part of the series saw the boys and girls split into separate villas, with the girls, including Gemma, Ekin-Su, Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack, moved to another property to meet six new boys while six new girls entered the main villa.

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

Watch: Our advice line with Gemma Owen

Luca has claimed producers told the boys ‘not to f*** it up’ before the new girls, including Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge, were brought in for Casa Amor. However, ITV has denied there’s any truth in Luca’s claims.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

The boys' heads turned during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

He said: “We were standing there as boys – we got called to the outside of the villa – and before we went in, it was like ‘You lot are smashing it this year. The show is doing unbelievable! This is Casa Amor, don’t f*** it up.’”

Luca added: “I think every boy knew what that meant, hence why you had chaos the first two days or whatever with the boys.

“I went to the beach hut and it was like ‘come on, who do you fancy the most?’ and ‘why are the boys being such p***ies? They can’t bottle it now.’

“I was like ‘Okay, I know what you’re saying’, went out there and called them a bunch of p***ies, told them you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Luca also claimed some of the boys were told they could be at risk of leaving the villa if they didn't recouple but their partner has.

Dami Hope re-coupled with Summer Botwe during Casa Amor. Picture: itv2

Jacques O'Neill's antics were aired during the Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Jamie responded: “That’s why it’s the greatest format!”

ITV have denied Luca’s allegations, denying the Islanders were influenced by producers. They said: “There is no truth to these claims. The decisions made by the Islanders are their own.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital