Luca Bish Makes A Cheeky Comment About Gemma's Dad Michael Owen

16 August 2022, 12:53

Luca Bish got jokey with Michael Owen
Luca Bish got jokey with Michael Owen. Picture: Getty/Michael Owen/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Luca Bish has finally met Michael Owen and left a funny comment under his Instagram post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luca Bish isn’t afraid to poke fun at girlfriend Gemma Owen’s dad, leaving a cheeky comment on his Instagram after their family holiday.

Following Gemma and Luca’s successful stint on Love Island, where they came in second place, they jetted off to a paradise once again, with the fishmonger joining the entire Owen clan on holiday – that’s one way to get to know the in-laws.

Love Island's Paige Responds To Islanders' Criticism Of Her On The Show

Luca finally met Michael Owen during the luxurious trip to Portugal after weeks of speculation on whether he had met the footballing legend.

Luca Bish is getting closer to Gemma Owen's family
Luca Bish is getting closer to Gemma Owen's family. Picture: ITV

The proud father couldn't resist sharing a sweet snap from his family holiday to Portugal, posting a picture to the 'Gram posing with wife Louise, his daughters Jessica, 12, and Emily, 14, and son James, 16.

His eldest child was noticeably absent, which the football star mentioned in the caption, writing: "Family -1."

Luca wasted no time and sweet into the comments with a witty reply, writing: "-2*."

The Love Island runner-up corrected Michael's caption, insinuating that he's already part of the fam after their dreamy vacation away!

Luca Bish left a jokey response under Michael Owen's post
Luca Bish left a jokey response under Michael Owen's post. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

Gemma also partook in the quippy repartee, commenting: "I was there for 4 days and you wait til I leave to get a family picture."

The cheeky humour in the comment section led fans to believe that Luca must have gotten on with the Owen clan like a house on fire as they're already comfortable cracking jokes.

