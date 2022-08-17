Exclusive

Gemma Owen Spills On Luca Bish’s First Meeting With Dad Michael Owen

Gemma Owen's dad has finally met her Love Island beau Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram / Michael Owen/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Gemma Owen’s Love Island beau Luca Bish has finally met her famous dad, Michael Owen.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been adjusting to life outside of the villa since leaving Love Island and one of the first things they did as a couple was jet off on holiday to meet her family.

After joining Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield on Capital Breakfast, Gemma sat down for a chat with us and, naturally, we grilled her about Luca’s first meeting with Michael Owen.

She revealed they instantly bonded and that her family already feel like they know him.

Gemma told us: “It was so nice. It was quite a chilled environment, I mean it was on holiday with my family so it wasn’t that chill, but we just had a few drinks just at the hotel reception, it wasn’t awkward at all they got on really well.”

Gemma Owen's family met Luca during a holiday. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

Gemma Owen's super close to her dad Michael. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

The Love Island runner-up added that she’d already filled Luca in about her entire family.

She said: “My mum and brothers and sisters had already met Luca, but my dad had been watching the show so he already felt like he knew him and, to be fair, I did tell Luca everything about my whole family so he felt like he already knew them as well.”

Gemma sweetly added: “They’re already quite close.”

We also grilled the reality star on her and Luca’s next relationship steps and she revealed they’re planning on moving in together once their schedules have calmed down a little.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Gemma said she and Luca are planning on moving in together. Picture: Shutterstock

She explained: “We’re gonna get official first and then definitely in the future we’d like to move in, once everything has settled down a bit.”

On why Luca hasn’t asked her to be his girlfriend yet, she told us: “I didn’t want him to ask me in the villa because I wanted to see what it was like on the outside when we’re doing normal things, which we have been, so I think now there’s been a bit of a build up to it.

“So I feel like he needs to do something special now because it has been along time coming. I’m not actually that fussy but I think he’s planning something quite big. He just keeps saying it’s a surprise!”

Gemma and Luca came second on Love Island after Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti. The couple got together at the start of the series, with Gemma becoming a firm favourite islander amongst viewers.

