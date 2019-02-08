Love Island’s Laura Anderson Claims The Wanted’s Max George ‘Slid Into Her DMs’

Laura Anderson claimed Max George slid into her DMs. Picture: instagram

Laura Anderson was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, but she’s now got pop star Max George in her DMs.

Love Island star Laura Anderson has claimed The Wanted’s Max George ‘slid into her DMs’.

Laura left the ITV2 dating show in a relationship with Paul Knops, but it wasn’t meant to be and they called time on their romance less than two months later.

She then got into a relationship with the winner of Series 1 of Love Island, Max Morley, but that didn’t last long as he was apparently unfaithful to her.

When asked by Heat magazine if she has her eye on any other famous guys, she said: "I'll just say it. Yeah, that Max George from The Wanted.”

She added: “He sent me a few [messages]. I mean, I feel bad on him for saying that but it's nothing to be embarrassed about.”

She then joked he lives in Vegas but that she’s heading to Sin City to celebrate her 30th birthday ‘because he’s there’.

Hot new couple alert?!