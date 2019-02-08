Love Island’s Laura Anderson Claims The Wanted’s Max George ‘Slid Into Her DMs’

8 February 2019, 15:18

Laura Anderson claimed Max George slid into her DMs.
Laura Anderson claimed Max George slid into her DMs. Picture: instagram

Laura Anderson was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, but she’s now got pop star Max George in her DMs.

Love Island star Laura Anderson has claimed The Wanted’s Max George ‘slid into her DMs’.

Laura left the ITV2 dating show in a relationship with Paul Knops, but it wasn’t meant to be and they called time on their romance less than two months later.

This Love Island Theory Seems To Explain Why Loads Of The Couples Are Breaking Up Now

She then got into a relationship with the winner of Series 1 of Love Island, Max Morley, but that didn’t last long as he was apparently unfaithful to her.

When asked by Heat magazine if she has her eye on any other famous guys, she said: "I'll just say it. Yeah, that Max George from The Wanted.”

She added: “He sent me a few [messages]. I mean, I feel bad on him for saying that but it's nothing to be embarrassed about.”

She then joked he lives in Vegas but that she’s heading to Sin City to celebrate her 30th birthday ‘because he’s there’.

Hot new couple alert?!

Latest Love Island News

This theory seems to explain why the Love Island couples have been splitting up.

This Love Island Theory Seems To Explain Why Loads Of The Couples Are Breaking Up Now
Adam Collard and Zara Larsson are said to be on the rocks.

Love Island’s Adam Collard And Zara McDermott Are ‘On The Rocks’ After His Night Out With Instagram Model
Liam Payne apparently had a fling with Love Island's Amber Davies

Liam Payne Reportedly Had A Fling With Love Island's Amber Davies
Dani has had enough.

Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham’s Shock Cocaine Confession
Friends of Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson think their split is fake.

Is Megan Barton-Hanson And Wes Nelson’s Break Up FAKE?! Friends Think They Will Get Back Together

More Movies & TV News

Kourney Kardashian is 'obsessed' with Kanye KUWTK trailer shows

KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'
James Corden grills Hailey Baldwin over Fyre Festival payment

Hailey Baldwin Reveals 'Generous' Fyre Festival Pay Check

Gemma Collins called a shaman to cleanse the Dancing On Ice rink.

WATCH: Gemma Collins Brought A Shaman To Cleanse The Bad Energy From The Dancing On Ice Rink
Netflix's You is even more creepy without Joe's commentary.

WATCH: Netflix’s You Without Joe Goldberg’s Commentary Is Even More Creepy Than Before
Fans think the new series of Shipwrecked is turning into Love Island.

Shipwrecked Fans Are Wondering What’s Happened As The Show Is “Turning Into Love Island"