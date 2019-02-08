This Love Island Theory Seems To Explain Why Loads Of The Couples Are Breaking Up Now

This theory seems to explain why the Love Island couples have been splitting up. Picture: Instagram

The conspiracy theory seems to explain why Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson called time on their relationships in the past couple of weeks.

It’s been a rough week for the remaining Love Island couples – Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson and Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel split up within a week of each other and Adam Collard and Zara McDermott are on the rocks – but this fan theory seems to explain why.

According to some suspicious fans, the reason for these timely break-ups is that they have a “six-month contract” to stay coupled up after the show – something producers deny to be true.

So is there a six month contract for Love Island relationships then? — Leonie Cooper (@leoniemaycooper) February 1, 2019

Does love island have a contract with the couples that they have to stay together for 6 months after the show ends ? There all breaking up this month 🤔#LoveIsland — Lauren Markey (@LaurenMarkey97) February 7, 2019

Is there some sort of six month contract on these Love Island matches or what? https://t.co/3H5pPxl6RG — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) February 1, 2019

These love island lot love a 6 month relationship. Who has the time? — Malika | مَلِكَة (@MalikaOnline_) January 31, 2019

It comes after Josh and Kaz claimed they had just grown apart, and Megan and Wes’s break up seemed to be sparked by her jealousy over his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott, while still being officially together, are apparently on the rocks after he had a night out with an Instagram model and the only other couple who are still on are winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Jack and Dani haven’t had a great week either after he had to apologise for taking cocaine during a recent night out.

ITV bosses have vehemently denied any kind of six-month relationship contract but it’s no surprise that some of the relationships won’t go the distance now it’s grey and cold in the UK as opposed to being in the luxury Love Island villa in the sunshine.

