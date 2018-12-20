Love Island's Max Morley Addresses Laura Anderson Split Rumours After 'Photoshoot Holiday'

Laura Anderson's relationship 'over' after promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley. Picture: PA

Love Island's Laura Anderson recently went on an promotional holiday with boyfriend Max Morley, who reportedly told an air stewardess the whole thing 'isn't for him'

Love Island's Max Morley has hit back at rumours he's splitting up with Laura Anderson after a promotional trip to Barbados 'flopped' and saw Laura 'playing up to the cameras' during the break.

Tabloids reported that Laura Anderson's relationship was hanging in the balance after the holiday to Barbados with Virgin owner Richard Branson, with sources revealing Max Morley told them the whole thing 'isn't for him', but the vacation was too good too pass up.

Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

Max Morley hits out at split rumours from Laura Anderson after promotional holiday. Picture: Instagram

In a statement he posted to his Instagram page, the former winner of Love Island wrote:

"Just want to say a few words regarding stories released today!! Whoever the person is calling up the [tabloids] please to get a life it's embarrassing! Just hows how stories can be fake news! Me and Laura had a fantastic holiday in Barbados and are very much looking forward to Christmas! We would like to keep our relationship as private as possible to stop stories like this being written! But to clarify me and Laura are good, Merry Christmas."

It has recently been reported that Max had said there is "nothing there" off the back of their Virgin Holidays trip earlier this month which saw the pair pose for paparazzi shots.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in October after keeping it private for some time before, and tensions are said to have risen between the pair when he deleted Laura from his Instagram.

Other celebrities who joined Laura and Max on their tropical getaway was Pixie Lott, Oliver Cheshire and Laura Whitmore, and sources continued on to reveal Max's dislike of the 'set up paparazzi shoots' whilst they were away, saying:

"Even though Max knew they had to do a photo shoot as part of the trip, he thought Laura was playing up to the cameras and it didn't sit well with him."

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News