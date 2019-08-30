Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Trolls Who Accused Boyfriend Theo Campbell Of Lying About Eye Accident

30 August 2019, 17:35

Kaz has hit back at 'haters'.
Kaz has hit back at 'haters'. Picture: instagram

Trolls have accused Theo Campbell of lying about his eye injury.

Kaz Crossley has defended her boyfriend Theo Campbell on Instagram after trolls accused him of faking his eye injury.

The Love Islander was taking part in a Q&A on her Instagram story when someone asked her: “His post, the right eye was patched up, your post the left eye is patched up?”

Love Island's Josh Denzel 'Throws Shade' At Theo Campbell Following Eye Accident

Kaz responded, saying: “I dunno it must of mirrored on the front camera u lot saying this have way too much time.

“Haters will say it’s fake.”

This isn’t the first time Kaz has had to deal with trolling this week, after ex-boyfriend, Josh Denzel, posted a meme mocking Theo.

The couple were enjoying a holiday in Ibiza together when a champagne cork split Theo’s eye.

Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Trolls
Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Trolls. Picture: Instagram

He’s now on standby waiting for doctors orders until he can come back home, as his stitches may burst under pressure if he flies.

In the meantime, his girlfriend has been staying with him in Ibiza nursing him back to health.

