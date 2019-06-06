Love Island's Joe Garratt Is Creeping Everyone Out With His Joe From Netflix's You Vibes

Love Island fans are adamant Joe Garratt is the Joe from Netflix series You.

The love triangle between Lucie Donlan, Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt has everyone watching Love Island yelling at their TV screens.

After Tommy chose Lucie to couple up with, her former partner Joe was left raging over having his partner of two days swept away from him for a date with the boxer.

Joe from Love Island has fans comparing him to Joe from You. Picture: ITV / Netflix

And when Lucie returned from their date after enjoying getting to know Tommy, Joe told her he “didn’t know if he could trust her” before encouraging her to end things with Tommy in favour of him.

Joe’s actions after just three days in the villa had viewers comparing the Islander to Joe from Netflix series You, where Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) goes to extreme and murderous lengths to keep his relationship with girlfriend Beck perfect – all the while remaining charming and loving toward her.

Joe Garratt told Lucie Donlan he 'didn't think he could trust her' after her date with Tommy. Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan told Tommy Fury she was more interested in Joe. Picture: ITV2

Joe’s obsession led him to track her on social media, follow her every move, and cut her friends out of her life.

Although Joe Garratt is of course nowhere near as this extreme, fans can’t help but make the comparison to his extreme behaviour just a few days into the series.

Joe returning for the sequel of you?? Love a Netflix original #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rolxMjuPN3 — Lily Ecky (@Lily57349518) June 5, 2019

“Thought I could trust you but now I don’t feel like I can” -Joe - day two in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/70dYaVMNCN — Ellaconroyx (@ellaconroyx) June 5, 2019

Joe is moving like Joe from that Netflix ting ‘You’ .... arrrr mad if you’re called joe DONT dm me 🙅🏽‍♀️ — fokin el😏 (@elklien) June 5, 2019

Anyone else see this or just me???? Love islands joe or the creepy guy from YOU 🤭 he acts like him too! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/myaDzTGoPr — Kerri Copeland (@KerriCo59309783) June 6, 2019

At the end of the week we’ll see Lucie decide who she wants to couple up with, but in last night’s episode she seemed genuinely torn between Tommy and Joe.

However, Tommy was quick to turn his attentions to Amber Gill as soon as Lucie told her she was more interested in getting to know Joe.

