Georgia Steel Allegedly Engaged To Ibiza Weekender's Callum Izzard

Callum Izzard has apparently proposed to Love Island's Georgia Steel. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Celebs Go Dating stars, Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard have apparently got engaged, after appearing together on reality show Ex on the Peak.

Reality stars, Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard, are rumoured to be engaged, after an insider claimed the Ibiza Weekender star proposed to Georgia on MTV's upcoming show.

Georgia - who recently claimed that Love Island producers banned contestants from the likes of drink and her partner-at-the-time, Sam - is set to appear on MTV's Ex on the Peak, alongside Callum Izzard.

It's reported that Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard are engaged. Picture: Instagram

According to one Instagram user, @mtvchallengeinsider, Callum proposed to Georgia during Ex on the Peak, and the pair are still engaged today.

Neither of the celebrities have confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Georgia and Callum both appeared on E4's Celebs Go Dating; Callum appeared on the fifth series, in 2018, and Georgia starred a year later.

Ex on the Peak is set to be a winter version of MTV's Ex on the Beach, and will see the hopeless romantics living in a cabin on a mountain, opposed to a hut on the beach.