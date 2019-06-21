Georgia Steel Reveals 'Love Island' Producers 'Banned' Contestants From Certain Things

Georgia Steel reveals 'bans' producers imposed onto contestants. Picture: Instagram @geesteelx

Georgia Steel has revealed the lengths producers will go to stop contestants doing certain things they don't want including putting them on 'bans.'

Love Island's Georgia Steel has revealed certain tactics used by the produces to ensure that the contestants were obeying the rules and doing what they wanted them to do, including drinking bans and bans from talking to other contestants.

The 21-year-old Celebs Go Dating star revealed that she was put on a 'drinking ban' for a portion of the show after producers thought she was drinking too much, and the 'Sam ban' she was put on was to encourage her to interact with other housemates and potential suitors.

She told us: "They used to put us on the drinking ban, I think they also put me on the Sam ban, they also put me on the ban where I couldn't take any bans anymore."

"Do you remember when I couldn't talk to Sam any more?"

Wes, who was also along to chat with us, said: "Oh, yeah, because you made the decision to split up with him and then kept talking to him the day after."

Georgia replied: "I didn't like the new partner though, you know what I'm like."

Wes hilariously clapped back: "You should have just gone home though."

Georgia and Sam were given the option to break up, or leaving the show together in 2018 and chose to stay in the villa, with producers prising them apart when they carried on interacting with each other.

Wes Nelson also revealed to us the enormous operation the show undertook to keep contestants from meeting each other before the series kicked off, which is seriously interesting to hear!

