Caroline Flack ‘Liked’ A Tweet Slating Love Island After Stepping Down

20 December 2019, 11:57

Caroline Flack liked a tweet taking a swipe at Love Island
Caroline Flack liked a tweet taking a swipe at Love Island. Picture: Getty / ITV

Caroline Flack liked a tweet taking a swipe at Love Island after stepping down as the iconic show's presenter.

Caroline Flack stepped down from being the host of Love Islandafter being arrested following a row with her boyfriend – in order not to ‘detract’ from the show.

After announcing she won’t be hosting the 2020 winter series, Caroline liked a tweet throwing shade at the ITV2 series – which will be fronted by Laura Whitmore for series six.

Caroline Flack ‘Glad’ Laura Whitmore Is Replacing Her For Winter Love Island

The tweet, obtained by The Mirror, read: “The show should honestly be called orgy island anyway, that show is not about love… it’s about fake boobies and sunscreen. And her boyfriend is saying the accusations aren’t true and has refused to press charges. We were not there and don’t know what happened.”

Caroline will step down as Love Island’s host after five years of fronting the show.

It comes after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating on Friday 13 December following a row with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Confirming she won’t be presenting series six of the dating show, Caroline wrote on Instagram Stories: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

Caroline Flack is being replaced by Laura Whitmore for winter Love Island
Caroline Flack is being replaced by Laura Whitmore for winter Love Island. Picture: Getty

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Caroline and her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, are still together and he has supported her through the past few days.

Lewis recently shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji.

In the snap, the couple can be seen in a bar with their arms wrapped around one another in a loving embrace.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Meet New Winter Love Island Host Dating Iain Stirling
Caroline Flack congratulated Laura Whitmore on her new Love Island role

Caroline Flack ‘Glad’ Laura Whitmore Is Replacing Her For Winter Love Island
It's confirmed!

Laura Whitmore Will Replace Caroline Flack As Love Island Host Following Arrest, ITV Confirm
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Couple Been Dating?

Features

Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? 2020 Launch Date Confirmed By ITV

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus took a swipe at her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her Short Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at JBB

WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals What Harry Styles Spoke To Him About When One Direction Stars Reunited After 3 Years

Liam Payne

Niall Horan's fan was branded 'dad of the year'

WATCH: Niall Horan's Fan's Dad Fangirling Over The 'Nice To Meet Ya' Star Is The Purest Thing
Sam Smith saddened by JK Rowling's trans comments

Sam Smith 'Gutted' About JK Rowling's 'Trans Tweet' & Throws Harry Potter Shade Her Way

Sam Smith

Harry Styles and Stormzy gave fans an iconic show

WATCH: Harry Styles Brings Stormzy Out On Stage For Surprise Performance At London Gig

Harry Styles

Daisy Ridley responded to comparisons to Cole Sprouse

WATCH: Daisy Ridley Reacts To Her Cole Sprouse Comparison

More Movies & TV News

Roxanne Pallett's Celebrity Big Brother controversy has ranked as the most-complained TV moment

Roxanne Pallett's Stint In Big Brother Ranked As Most Complained-About TV Show Moment
The cast of Harry Potter reunited

Harry Potter's Emma Watson & Tom Felton Reunite With Co-Stars For Christmas
Gavin and Stacey is returning to our screens

Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special 2019: Trailer, Cast And Storyline
Jacqueline Jossa tried to quit her final I'm A Celeb trial

Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial
To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel confirmed

WATCH: To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer: Cast, Release Date, Plot & Third Film Details