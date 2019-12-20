Caroline Flack ‘Liked’ A Tweet Slating Love Island After Stepping Down

Caroline Flack liked a tweet taking a swipe at Love Island. Picture: Getty / ITV

Caroline Flack liked a tweet taking a swipe at Love Island after stepping down as the iconic show's presenter.

Caroline Flack stepped down from being the host of Love Island – after being arrested following a row with her boyfriend – in order not to ‘detract’ from the show.

After announcing she won’t be hosting the 2020 winter series, Caroline liked a tweet throwing shade at the ITV2 series – which will be fronted by Laura Whitmore for series six.

Caroline Flack ‘Glad’ Laura Whitmore Is Replacing Her For Winter Love Island

The tweet, obtained by The Mirror, read: “The show should honestly be called orgy island anyway, that show is not about love… it’s about fake boobies and sunscreen. And her boyfriend is saying the accusations aren’t true and has refused to press charges. We were not there and don’t know what happened.”

Caroline will step down as Love Island’s host after five years of fronting the show.

It comes after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating on Friday 13 December following a row with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Confirming she won’t be presenting series six of the dating show, Caroline wrote on Instagram Stories: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

Caroline Flack is being replaced by Laura Whitmore for winter Love Island. Picture: Getty

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Caroline and her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, are still together and he has supported her through the past few days.

Lewis recently shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji.

In the snap, the couple can be seen in a bar with their arms wrapped around one another in a loving embrace.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News