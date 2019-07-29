Love Island Viewers Go Wild For Caroline Flack’s Live Final Dress

Caroline looks stunning during tonight's final. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Caroline Flack’s style choices have been a huge hit with Love Island viewers this series.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has left viewers swooning over her gorgeous live final dress.

The presenter looks sensational wearing a silk, zebra print, mini dress on screen tonight.

The 39-year-old, who will return to our screens in January to host a winter version of the hit dating show, hasn’t put a foot wrong when it’s come to her fashion choices this series.

She kicked the first episode of the series off in a strapless, mini denim dress, which she later revealed was by Christopher Kane, and it didn’t take long for the £498 number to sell out.

Viewers were left envious later in the series when she rocked a stunning £260 leopard print off shoulder dress by designer label Self-Portrait.

She then stole the show once again when she wore a gorgeous blue dress which featured an asymmetric hem line by Caroline Constas.

What we’d give to play dress up in her wardrobe!

