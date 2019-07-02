Caroline Flack Leopard Print Dress: Where Love Island Presenter Got Her Incredible Strapless Mini Dress

Caroline Flack's leopard print dress had viewers begging to know where it was from. Picture: ITV2

Caroline Flack arrives in a sexy leopard print dress ahead of Tuesday night's recoupling, but where is it from?

Love Island’s Tuesday night episode is set to be one the most dramatic episodes to date as we see the islanders including Curtis Pritchard, Micahel Griffiths and Anna Vakili, recouple following the girls’ time in Casa Amor.

To deliver the news some islanders will be at risk of being dumped, presenter Caroline Flack, 39, made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived in the villa in a striking leopard print dress.

Caroline Flack's dress is from Self-Portrait. Picture: Self-Portrait

The mini ensemble featured a ruche design at the middle to highlight Caroline’s slender waist and the dropped sleeves flaunted her fabulous toned arms.

Unfortunately the dress comes with a hefty price tag of £260 from designer label Self-Portrait.

Caroline styled the eye-catching number with effortless waves in her long golden hair and a sun-kissed tan to prove she’s been soaking up the rays for the past five weeks.

The ITV2 host often has viewers lusting after her clothes, as her brief moments inside the villa mean she’s guaranteed to wear a show-stopping gown.

Last week she rocked a billowing blue dress for the villa dumping, but again opted for a designer brand with an eye-watering price tag.

