Caroline Flack Blue Dress: Where Love Island Host Bought Her Stunning Floral Gown For Latest Villa Dumping

27 June 2019, 21:55 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 21:56

Caroline Flack's blue dress had everyone wanting to know where it's from
Caroline Flack's blue dress had everyone wanting to know where it's from. Picture: ITV2

Caroline Flack truly stole the show when she entered the Love Island villa on Thursday night.

ITV2 presenter Caroline Flack certainly had all the islanders’ heads turning when she joined the cast in the villa to reveal who would be dumped.

Strutting in in epic Flack style, the fashionista looked incredible in a billowing blue dress which featured an asymmetric hem line to flaunt her sensational pins.

The blue strapless gown is adorned with pretty pink flowers and a subtle detailing on the hem, with dropped sleeves to display the TV host’s slender physique.

But where did Caroline get such a jaw-dropping dress?

The Love Island presenter’s stylist Nisha told us her ensemble is by Caroline Constas, a brand known for pieces ideal for that jet setter lifestyle. Unfortunately however, the gorgeous brand comes with high price tags and Caroline’s chic blue summer dress is a whopping £907, but is currently in the sale for £453.

Caroline's dress is by Caroline Constas
Caroline's dress is by Caroline Constas. Picture: The Outnet

Letting her dress do all the talking, Caroline rocked dewy makeup and styled her long caramel locks into voluminous waves.

Thursday night (27th June) was a dramatic episode in the villa, with two islanders dumped from the island.

Viewers also saw Maura Higgins finally snap at partner Tom Walker following the comments he made about her being “cringe” and “attention seeking”.

The Irish beauty was seen screaming at the model after discovering what he said, calling him a “coward” and accusing him of “playing a game”.

As the chaos continues, the introduction of Casa Amor and its new contestants has everyone glued to the series.

