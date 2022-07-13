Casa Amor Girl Reveals Andrew Page Romance That Love Island Never Aired

13 July 2022, 11:38

Andrew Le Page had another secret romance in Casa Amor
Andrew Le Page had another secret romance in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Andrew Le Page had a secret romance that was never shown on Love Island, a Casa Amor contestant has come out saying he called her the “girl of my dreams”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Casa Amor girl has opened up about her time on Love Island, revealing that there was a whole romance that was not aired on the show...

Andrew Le Page had quite the busy time in the rival villa as it seems, dumped Islander Jazmine Nichol has gone on the record saying that she and Coco Lodge were involved in a love triangle with the OG cast member...

Adam Collard's Love Island Ex Rosie Williams Has 'Warned' Paige Thorne's Family

The Casa bombshell revealed that Andrew told her, "I've manifested you Jaz," before he ultimately chose Coco to stay in the main villa.

Viewers had commented on Jazmine’s absence during the Casa Amor episodes, stating that the 21-year-old had gone ‘missing’ from the show.

Jazmine Nichol has spoken on her time with Andrew in Casa Amor
Jazmine Nichol has spoken on her time with Andrew in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Since her Love Island exit, Jazmine has stated that Andrew was getting to know her despite his ongoing relationship with Tasha Ghouri.

In an interview with Murad Merali she revealed all, saying: "I did have a connection with someone and that person was Andrew."

The nightclub manager said that her romance was common knowledge among the villa: "All the girls knew, from the second we walked in, that he was the one that initially pulled me for a chat.

"He basically told me he manifested us. He said, 'I've manifested you Jaz, you're the girl of my dreams'," she told the interviewer.

Andrew coupled up with Coco Lodge at the end of Casa Amor
Andrew coupled up with Coco Lodge at the end of Casa Amor. Picture: ITV
Jazmine revealed that she wish she approached another boy in the villa
Jazmine revealed that she wish she approached another boy in the villa. Picture: Jazmine Nichol/Instagram

The ex-Islander was asked if she would do anything differently, she replied: "100% - I was so tunnel vision on Andrew from day one. So all the boys friend-zoned me because they’d bring up Andrew and say, ‘Oh you like Andrew'.

"So I wish I’d changed who I was going for. But that’s who I had the connection with," she admitted.

Understandably, Jazmine was shocked when Andrew opted for Coco at the next recoupling, shortly after he and Tasha reconciled.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Michael Owen addressed if he's heading into Love Island for the family episode

Gemma's Dad Michael Owen Addresses If He’s Joining Love Island's ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode
Noah Schnapp has a link to Love Island's Jacques...

Love Island's Jacques Has Unlikely Link To Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp
Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split one year after winning Love Island 2021

Millie Court And Liam Reardon Confirm Split One Year After Winning Love Island 2021
The real reason Jacques quit Love Island

Why Did Jacques Quit Love Island As Fans Speculate If He Was Asked To Leave
Rosie Williams has extended a warning to Paige Thorne as Adam enters the villa...

Adam Collard's Love Island Ex Rosie Williams Has 'Warned' Paige Thorne's Family

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran's new baby girl has a stunning unique name

Ed Sheeran’s New Baby Name & Meaning Revealed

Sabrina Carpenter is about to drop her fifth album

Sabrina Carpenter's New Album 'Emails I Can't Send': Release Date, Tracklist & More
The lyrical lowdown on 'Late Night Talking'...

Inside Harry Styles' 'Late Night Talking' Lyrics

Love Island's Jacques has quit the show

Love Island’s Jacques Quits Show As He’s Set To Make Shock Villa Exit
The Kardashians has been confirmed for series 2

When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

Pete Davidson got another tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson Just Got A Fourth Tattoo Tribute To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

More Movies & TV News

Luca Bish looks unrecognisable before Love Island

Love Island’s Luca Bish Looks Unrecognisable With Long Hair In Resurfaced Video
Here's how much the Love Island villa costs...

Can You Rent The New Love Island Villa? Where Is It And What Does It Cost?
Luca Bish could be going back to life as a fishmonger

Luca Bish Hopes To Return To Day Job After Love Island

Adam Collard is returning to Love Island after four years

Love Island’s Adam Collard: The Lowdown On His Return From His Age To What Happened Last Time
Selling Sunset season 6: Fans are already searching for a new series

Selling Sunset Season 6: Release Date, Cast And What Comes Next