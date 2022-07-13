Casa Amor Girl Reveals Andrew Page Romance That Love Island Never Aired

Andrew Le Page had another secret romance in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Andrew Le Page had a secret romance that was never shown on Love Island, a Casa Amor contestant has come out saying he called her the “girl of my dreams”.

A Casa Amor girl has opened up about her time on Love Island, revealing that there was a whole romance that was not aired on the show...

Andrew Le Page had quite the busy time in the rival villa as it seems, dumped Islander Jazmine Nichol has gone on the record saying that she and Coco Lodge were involved in a love triangle with the OG cast member...

The Casa bombshell revealed that Andrew told her, "I've manifested you Jaz," before he ultimately chose Coco to stay in the main villa.

Viewers had commented on Jazmine’s absence during the Casa Amor episodes, stating that the 21-year-old had gone ‘missing’ from the show.

Jazmine Nichol has spoken on her time with Andrew in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Since her Love Island exit, Jazmine has stated that Andrew was getting to know her despite his ongoing relationship with Tasha Ghouri.

In an interview with Murad Merali she revealed all, saying: "I did have a connection with someone and that person was Andrew."

The nightclub manager said that her romance was common knowledge among the villa: "All the girls knew, from the second we walked in, that he was the one that initially pulled me for a chat.

"He basically told me he manifested us. He said, 'I've manifested you Jaz, you're the girl of my dreams'," she told the interviewer.

Andrew coupled up with Coco Lodge at the end of Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Jazmine revealed that she wish she approached another boy in the villa. Picture: Jazmine Nichol/Instagram

The ex-Islander was asked if she would do anything differently, she replied: "100% - I was so tunnel vision on Andrew from day one. So all the boys friend-zoned me because they’d bring up Andrew and say, ‘Oh you like Andrew'.

"So I wish I’d changed who I was going for. But that’s who I had the connection with," she admitted.

Understandably, Jazmine was shocked when Andrew opted for Coco at the next recoupling, shortly after he and Tasha reconciled.

